What will €295,000 buy in Dublin and Cork?

Gortbrack, Castletownsend, Co Cork, stands on almost an acre of mature gardens

Address: Gortbrack, Castletownshend, Co Cork

Agent: Charles McCarthy Auctioneers

This four-bedroom house lies a few miles from the village of Castletownshend, and has easy access to a selection of sandy beaches and leisure activities. Extending to 136sq m, it stands on a 0.8-acre site laden with mature trees in a well-established garden. Having been extended over the years, it now requires some upgrading.

Plus: Spacious site near lots of amenities

Minus: Ber is D2, so this will need to be addressed

Spring Cottage, 6 Abercorn Road, East Wall, is conveniently located close to the city centre in Dublin 3

Address: Spring Cottage, 6 Abercorn Road, East Wall, Dublin 3

Agent: DNG

This one-bedroom cottage lies in a most convenient location close to the heart of Dublin city centre. Extending to 42sq m, it has a roomy rear garden bordered by lovely old stone walls, with a converted shed which has been used as a utility and home office. It also has an attic that could be converted subject to planning permission.

Plus: Great location and nice rear garden

Minus: Ber is F, which will need to be addressed