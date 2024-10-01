What will €295,000 buy in Dublin and Cork?

Country
Address: Gortbrack, Castletownshend, Co Cork
Agent: Charles McCarthy Auctioneers
This four-bedroom house lies a few miles from the village of Castletownshend, and has easy access to a selection of sandy beaches and leisure activities. Extending to 136sq m, it stands on a 0.8-acre site laden with mature trees in a well-established garden. Having been extended over the years, it now requires some upgrading.
Plus: Spacious site near lots of amenities
Your new homes guide: what’s for sale in Dublin, Wicklow, Kildare, Meath, Cork and around the State
Who is responsible for repairing sewerage pipe damage affecting our houses?
House prices are now 37% higher than at start of Covid pandemic in 2020
Transformed three-bed cottage in the heart of Swords for €675,000
Minus: Ber is D2, so this will need to be addressed
[ Your new homes guide: what’s for sale in Dublin, Wicklow, Kildare, Meath, Cork and around the StateOpens in new window ]
Town
Address: Spring Cottage, 6 Abercorn Road, East Wall, Dublin 3
Agent: DNG
This one-bedroom cottage lies in a most convenient location close to the heart of Dublin city centre. Extending to 42sq m, it has a roomy rear garden bordered by lovely old stone walls, with a converted shed which has been used as a utility and home office. It also has an attic that could be converted subject to planning permission.
Plus: Great location and nice rear garden
Minus: Ber is F, which will need to be addressed