New one- and two-bed apartments near Phoenix Park from €550,000

Just six units remain at Kilbride Lodge in Castleknock; a development of 28 luxury one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments located in the heart of the village.

New owners will be able to walk to an abundance of restaurants, bars and shops, while a multitude of activities in Dublin’s Phoenix Park – the largest enclosed park in Europe – are just a 15-minute walk away from the development. Castleknock and Luttrellstown golf clubs are also close by, as is Castleknock Lawn Tennis Club, while GAA is facilitated at Castleknock Hurling and Football Club. In terms of commuting, the M50 and N3 are about a three-minute drive while Castleknock Village is serviced by bus to the city centre and beyond.

The homes are developed by Dublin-based Barina Construction, a residential housing construction company whose past builds include Luttrell Park in Dublin 15, Rochford Abbey in Kildare and Furry Park Court in Howth.

Designs were a collaboration between MCA Architects and C&W Architects while interiors were overseen by Elaine Jerrard of Elk House Interiors. Set within brick and render exteriors, units have concrete flooring with solid concrete party walls between units, allowing minimal noise, while each apartment has a private balcony with enough space to accommodate outside seating.

Kitchens have bespoke fitted cabinetry with hand painted finishes and Calacatta quartz countertops have full height splashbacks. Subtle accents such as mono bloc tap mixer taps, under counter LED lighting and tall ceiling heights show the level of detail and thought in the overall design. Kitchen appliances are Neff while Bosch free-standing washing machines and dryers are in larger units. One bedroom units have combined washer/dryers.

Full height porcelain tiling lines wet areas in bathrooms which have heated towel rails, and all bathrooms have concealed LED lighting for ambience.

Currently on the market with Sherry FitzGerald New Homes are two one-bedroom units measuring 54sq m-72sq m, with prices from €550,000. Four two-bedroom units measuring 85sq m-98sq m are also available for sale, with prices between €675,000-€750,000.