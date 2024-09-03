What will €350,000 buy in Kilkenny and Dublin 2?

Country

Address: Brookhill Lodge, Barrowmount, Goresbridge, Co Kilkenny

Agent: Sherry FitzGerald McCreery

Lying on more than three acres, this three-bedroom cut-stone house dates back to 1753 as the stewards’ house for the nearby Barrowmount House Estate. Upgraded over the years, it extends to 135sq m (1,453sq ft) with exposed internal walls and open fires. All front windows have recently been replaced with double-glazed sash types. Outside, two adjoining paddocks straddle its driveway, and there is a stream on site. Raised beds, neat lawns, a vegetable garden and orchard will be a plus for green fingered enthusiasts.

Plus: Lovely old stone house with room for a pony

Minus: Ber of E2 will need addressing

Town

Winter Garden, Pearse Street, Dublin 2

Address: 6 Winter Garden, Pearse Street, Dublin 2

Agent: Hooke & MacDonald

This two-bedroom apartment lies on the first floor within the popular Winter Garden development. Extending to 64sq m (689sq ft), both bedrooms are doubles and the unit has a secure and designated parking space in the basement. The bright, C1-rated apartment lies close to many of the city’s company headquarters and law firms, the Dart and Trinity College.