Country
Address: Brookhill Lodge, Barrowmount, Goresbridge, Co Kilkenny
Agent: Sherry FitzGerald McCreery
Lying on more than three acres, this three-bedroom cut-stone house dates back to 1753 as the stewards’ house for the nearby Barrowmount House Estate. Upgraded over the years, it extends to 135sq m (1,453sq ft) with exposed internal walls and open fires. All front windows have recently been replaced with double-glazed sash types. Outside, two adjoining paddocks straddle its driveway, and there is a stream on site. Raised beds, neat lawns, a vegetable garden and orchard will be a plus for green fingered enthusiasts.
- Plus: Lovely old stone house with room for a pony
- Minus: Ber of E2 will need addressing
Town
Address: 6 Winter Garden, Pearse Street, Dublin 2
Housing shortage: Not making a will leaves thousands of vacant homes in limbo
Superbly stylish Victorian with Michael Collins link near St Stephen’s Green for €2m
What will €350,000 buy in Kilkenny and Dublin 2?
My apartment has been badly damaged by leaks. Who is responsible for repairs of €6,000 per room?
Agent: Hooke & MacDonald
This two-bedroom apartment lies on the first floor within the popular Winter Garden development. Extending to 64sq m (689sq ft), both bedrooms are doubles and the unit has a secure and designated parking space in the basement. The bright, C1-rated apartment lies close to many of the city’s company headquarters and law firms, the Dart and Trinity College.
- Plus: Bright, well located unit with private parking
- Minus: Only one bathroom