Five homes on view this week in Dublin

St Finbarr’s, 15 Proby Square, Blackrock, Co Dublin

€1.595m, Sherry FitzGerald

Four-bedroom semidetached house of 183sq m (1,970sq ft). The property is ready to move into. It has a bright, spacious interior and an attractive part-redbrick facade. The private back garden has a bright, southeasterly orientation featuring a raised deck, a lawn and a feature circular patio area. It is walking distance from Blackrock village and transport links such as the Dart and the quality bus corridor. Ber B3.

On view By appointment at sherryfitz.ie

The Lodge, 30 Eglinton Road

The Lodge, 30 Eglinton Road, Donnybrook, Dublin 4

€850,000, DNG

This two-bedroom detached Victorian bungalow on Eglinton Road in Donnybrook has a double-fronted facade and extends to 82sq m (882sq ft). It was built as a gate lodge on the prestigious road around 1850, and features an open-plan living/diningroom, a kitchen and two double bedrooms, one of which is en suite. The gardens wrap around the property, which has a south-facing aspect to the rear. Ber E

On view By appointment at dng.ie

21 Larkfield Park

21 Larkfield Park, Harold’s Cross, Dublin 6W

€750,000, Mullery O’Gara

Airy three-bed with fresh, contemporary interior, extending to 106sq m (1,140sq ft). The property, built in the 1930s and recently renovated, features a livingroom, a spacious kitchen/dining/family room and a WC on the ground floor, with three-bedrooms and a bathroom upstairs. Outside, the front garden offers off-street parking and the private back garden is 86ft long with a 12sq m garden room office. Ber B3.

On view By appointment at mulleryogara.ie

19 Ely Woods, Ballyboden Road

19 Ely Woods, Ballyboden Road, Rathfarnham, Dublin 16

€425,000, DNG

Two-bedroom own-door apartment on the ground floor of a Rathfarnham development, extending to 63sq m (678sq ft). The interior is presented in walk-in condition with private terraces to the front and rear. The mature development features extensive planting and a green area at its centre. The are several schools in the area and public transport links to the city centre. Ber C3.

On view By appointment at dng.ie

11 Grace Park Gardens

11 Grace Park Gardens, Drumcondra, Dublin 9

€825,000, Kelly Bradshaw Dalton

Three-bay, three-storey property with six bedrooms extending to 195sq m (2,099sq ft). The property is in need of modernisation and energy efficient upgrades but features period details such as colourful stained-glass inserts. It is understood the terrace of 13 redbrick houses was built between 1896 and 1902 to house British army soldiers. Ber G.

On view By appointment at kbd.ie