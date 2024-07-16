Look inside: Restored six-bed Georgian corn mill on river bend near Naas for €1.65m

Address : Yeomanstown Corn Mill, Naas, Co Kildare Price : €1,650,000 Agent : Lisney Sotheby's

View this property on MyHome.ie

Local lore has it that a mill has existed at Yeomanstown in Naas, at the bend of the picturesque Victoria Bridge, since the Middle Ages. Certainly maps establish a mill there as early as 1654 and the current mill dates from 1810.

The five-floor Georgian property is in immaculate condition, has been meticulously restored and is coming to the market through Lisney Sotheby’s International Realty seeking €1.6 million.

This property offers prospective buyers a slice of industrial history in an idyllic setting, with gardens and grounds of more than 3 acres with riverside frontage. It is set against the backdrop of a cut-stone bridge and the original, working mill wheel that lies on a small canal. The corn mill property is Ber-exempt and offers a generous 641sq m (6,900 sq ft) of accommodation over five floors.

Aerial view of mill

Entrance and grounds

Mill machinery behind plate glass in entrance hall

The entrance hall displays the original mill equipment behind a glass wall. Wooden stairs lead to the next floor, and on the ground floor is a suite of rooms including two bedrooms, one with direct access to a charming walled courtyard, a bathroom and a study.

READ MORE

The floors are large grey flagstones and original timber lines the walls; the mill house is an intriguing mix of industry and comfort. Much of the original infrastructure remains in place: each floor wraps itself around giant cogs, wheels, ladders and quern stones. The historical elements of the mill add immensely to its charm.

Entrance hall

Study on ground floor

Kitchen

On the first floor is a large kitchen with stove, timber-topped units, an island and a dining area. It leads to a drawingroom with a cast-iron stove and a scattering of comfortable couches. This floor also has a good-sized pantry behind the kitchen.

There’s a double-height living space on the second floor called “the gallery room” that leads to a mezzanine library floor. At the other end of this floor are two bedrooms, one of which is en suite, and a guest loo. The library opens on to the third floor which has a fantastic principal suite. The walls on these floors are whitewashed and incorporate heavy timber beams, creating a relaxed, rustic feel.

Drawingroom on first floor

Second-floor living area with mezzanine and library

The principal bedroom is spacious and dual aspect. The many windows throughout the property are high, small squares and flood the large rooms with light from sometimes three sides. There are westerly and easterly windows in the principal suite giving both morning and evening light. It has an en suite and a walk-in wardrobe.

Completing the accommodation is the final, fifth floor, a huge L-shaped space that would inspire any artist or musician to create an incredible studio. The current owners have it set out as a gym.

Principal bedroom with en suite

Bedroom on second floor

There are seating areas directly outside the mill, and three acres of garden to leave as they are, a mix of well-landscaped and wilded, or to develop them further, with mature trees hanging over the river Liffey. There is a natural swimming hole in this bend of the river and the mill wheel could generate electricity to the tune of 3kw.

It’s an idyllic rural retreat within easy striking distances of nearby towns – Naas is a 10-minute drive away, and you can reach Newbridge in 15 minutes. Caragh village is 2km away with a shop and a primary school.

Walled courtyard

View of Victoria Bridge from the gardens

If the abundant river amenities are not sufficient, the K Club is within reach, as is Carton House and, closer again, is the Royal Curragh Golf Club. Yeomanstown Mill is in the centre of an equestrian triangle of the Curragh, Naas and Punchestown racecourses. The M7 motorway is a 10-minute drive away and Sallins train station is 15 minutes away.