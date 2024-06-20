New three- and four-bed homes 10 minutes from Cork city starting at €445,000

Address : Bayly, Douglas, Co Cork Price : €445,000 Agent : Savills

One of the larger developments in the Cork area in recent years, and indeed Cairn’s first scheme in the county, Bayly is a new development located off the Carrigaline Road in Douglas. The scheme, launching on the weekend of Saturday, June 22nd, will have 193 homes in total and is part of lands that will have 472 units in the Douglas area when complete. It lies close to a new school, and now a selection of 30, three- and four-bedroom homes have come to the market, available through Savills.

Properties in the scheme priced below the €500,000 threshold will be eligible for the Help to Buy scheme and those priced below €475,000 (in the Cork city area) will be eligible for the First Homes scheme. With A2 Ber ratings, houses should also qualify for green mortgages.

Suiting first-time buyers, those looking for larger homes and indeed downsizers from larger properties, its location in the sought-after area of Douglas has an excellent array of amenities such as primary and secondary schools, including the new Douglas Rochestown Educate Together. It also has several parks providing lots of green space for recreation.

Livingroom in the three-bed showhouse

Kitchen in three-bed showhouse

The fact that the development lies in a valley was a challenge for Meitheal Architects in terms of topography so the layout of the scheme was carefully considered with those constraints. The resulting design now gives super vistas across Cork city and its “open spaces have been designed to reflect the organic fabric of the site,” according to brochure.

Living area in the four-bedroom showhouse

Second bedroom in the four-bedroom house

Just 10 minutes from Cork city centre, the Douglas and Moneygurney rivers run though the edges of the development allowing for numerous fitness trails and woodland walks. For cyclists, two routes can be enjoyed at the local Ballybrack Valley greenway and the Douglas to Crosshaven cycle route.

Interiors of the showhouses have been created by Cathy Angelini of Flamingo Interior Design. The brief was to create spaces that celebrated local artists and craftspeople.

The development offers views over Cork city

Communal play area

Kitchens are by Kube with Whirlpool appliances and quartz countertops; all houses have high levels of insulation throughout with dual-zone controls on heat pumps and energy-saving LED light fittings. All homes have contemporary joinery and pull-down ladders are fitted to all attics.

There are 30 houses in total launching this weekend with three-bedroom houses (116sq m/1,249sq ft) priced from €445,000, and four-beds (138sq m/1,485sq ft) from €560,000.