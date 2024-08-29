Manhattan loft-style living beside the tee in Greystones for €1.05m

Address : 4 Killincarrig Manor, The Burnaby, Greystones, Co Wicklow Price : €1,050,000 Agent : Colliers

In New York in the 1980s, everyone knew Delia Roche-Kelly. She was a prominent figurer on the Big Apple’s social scene, the proprietor of Delia’s nightclub, which was frequented by stars such as Uma Thurman, Sylvester Stallone and members of the Kennedy family (Courtney Kennedy was a close friend).

Delia’s father was the property developer Matt Gallagher; he had bought Killincarrig Manor from its owner, Lady Burnaby, and this is where Delia grew up. During the property slump in the 1980s, the big house was sold off, and is now Greystones Golf Club, but the family still owned several cut-stone stables and outbuildings on the estate, and 20 years ago these were converted into five houses, one of which Delia continued to live in whenever she came home for a visit from New York prior to her death last year aged 74.

While all five properties occupy a peaceful setting arrayed around a gravelled courtyard just beside the golf club, their interior design is very clearly inspired by Manhattan-style townhouse and loft living. Number 4 Killincarrig Manor is dominated by a huge living/diningroom that seems to go on forever. It has vaulted ceiling and six large, arched windows, plus an open fireplace and stripped timber polished floor. You could put on a marvellous party here, with plenty of room for the band and the dancefloor.

Entrance hall

Living/diningroom

Living/diningroom

Kitchen

The house is split level, with a fine entrance hall leading in to the living/diningroom on the left, and to a large bedroom with en suite to the right. Steps bring you down to the lower level, which comprises the principal bedroom with walk-in wardrobe and ensuite, a cloakroom/guest wc, utlity room and kitchen/breakfast room. If you were thinking of downsizing, but still wanted plenty of space to entertain family and friends, this could be a perfect fit.

The living/diningroom is not the only generously proportioned room in the house; both bedrooms are very spacious, with decent-sized ensuites, and the kitchen/breakfastroom measures a decent 5.2m x 4.7m, with tiled floor, wall and floor units and appliances.

Overall, 4 Killincarrig Manor measures 198.6sq m (2,138sq ft) and the property is Ber exempt. It is on sale through Colliers asking €1.05 million.

Main bedroom

Rear patio garden

Raised south-facing deck

Rear patio garden

The house overlooks the fairways of the golf course, and there’s a lovely raised deck area overlooking the course, accessed via French doors from the living/diningroom. This is the perfect place to sit and enjoy the peace and tranquillity all around. French doors lead from the kitchen to a sheltered, private patio, and you can also step up to the deck from here. There’s parking for two cars at the gable end of the property, and the main hall door is accessed from the gravelled courtyard. A small path winds down to the side door into the kitchen. Each house conversion on Killincarrig Manor has its own individual style, and these will come on to the market over the next few months, says the selling agent.

The idyllic location is just a 10-minute walk from Greystones village, or a three-minute drive, and the seaside town has lots of boutiques, restaurants and cafes including the ever-popular Happy Pear, and the well-known bakeries Bread 41 and Sceal Bakery. There’s no shortage of sports and leisure activities available in the area, including sailing, swimming, rugby, Gaelic games and tennis. The N11, M50 and Dart allow for easy commuting in to Dublin, and the Aircoach brings you straight to Dublin Airport.