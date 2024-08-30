What will €170,000 buy in Romania, France, South Africa, Norway and Waterford?

Romania: Arges

Standing on just short of five acres, this 200sq m traditional house has a barn in addition to two concrete gazebos. It is set over three levels, has five bedrooms, a wine cellar and underground garage. It dates from the 1960s and has a wood-burning stove, a private well and is bordered on one side by a stream with a mountain forest on the other, offering a unique bucolic hideaway.

Ireland: Cappoquin

Ireland: Waterford

This detached, four-bay, single-storey building in Cappoquin dates from 1914, when it was established as Affane National School. It is laden with charm. Old schoolhouse conversions can be really gorgeous and this one, just a four-minute drive from Cappoquin and a 10-minute drive from Lismore, has lots of potential – subject to the relevant planning permission. It should qualify for the Vacant Property Refurbishment Grant scheme. The Ber-exempt property has a kitchen, two main halls, a store room and a WC, and sits on a decent sized site.

France: Le Dorat

France: Le Dorat

This stunning house described as a “maison de maître” extends to 171sq m and has three bedrooms. The property, which is located in the heart of the town, was renovated in 2014 and has three storeys. Though updated with modern decor, it retains some interesting period details such as exposed stone walls, and a 40sq m elevated rear terrace providing views over the Limousin countryside. There’s a further 53sq m in the attic – needing conversion – and a courtyard to the rear.

South Africa: Gauteng

South Africa: Gauteng

This three-bedroom house, tucked away on the slopes of Northcliff, is on a third of an acre with lovely views from both the living and main bedroom. The house also has staff accommodation, a laundry room and automated double garage in addition to five reception rooms, a sauna, a Jacuzzi and an outdoor pool.

READ MORE

Norway: Jorpeland

Norway: Jorpeland

Dating from 1987, this lovely waterside home has been well maintained and has typical Scandinavian interiors. With views over the fiord, it extends to 75sq m with three bedrooms and one large open-plan space. There is an additional 75sq m terrace to the front. It is in scenic surroundings, on a hiking trail, near a golf club and close to access to the water for swimming. It also has a registered boat mooring and is being sold furnished.