Renovated four-bed with secret garden on Morehampton Road for €1.695m

Address : 37 Morehampton Road, Donnybrook, Dublin 4 Price : €1,695,000 Agent : Hunters Estate Agents

Renovations of 37 Morehampton Road in Donnybrook took an entire year from the time its current owners purchased the elegant midterrace house a decade ago. The reason it took so long was back then the four-bedroom period property was laid out as six flats.

A renovation and rear extension plan was designed and executed by architect Neville Verdon to create what is on offer today: an extensively refurbished house of elegant proportions in a most convenient location in Dublin 4.

Set over three floors and now extending to 203sq m (2,185sq ft), a benefit of this terrace of five homes is that there is no large flight of granite steps out front, like many of its peers, thus negating the need to haul up bags of shopping from the car.

Front hallway

Study/library

Kitchen/dining/living area

Dining/living extension at garden level

Inside the front door lies a library room with an original fireplace and slate hearth. An entire wall of bespoke shelving was installed by Noel Dempsey Design, who also did the all-white kitchen beyond.

READ MORE

With integrated Bosch, Miele and AEG appliances, the kitchen has a gas fire set into the wall opposite a central island. “It’s really lovely when friends are around sitting at the counter as the fire really adds a bit of ambience,” say the owners, who are moving for work reasons.

Beyond is an extension filled with light thanks to a large roof light and floor-to-ceiling patio doors that open out to the southwest-facing rear garden.

A fourth bedroom is laid out as a drawingroom on the first floor

The property has four bedrooms including one with a free standing bath on the second floor

Off the wainscoted landing lie two bedrooms, but the one to the front – measuring a significant 23sq m (257sq ft) – is used as a drawingroom. Painted in a deep moody blue, it gives contrast to the original white marble fireplace, and retains its cornicing and ceiling rose.

A second bedroom on this floor enjoys a rear aspect, which, as it faces southwest, floods the room with light.

Two further bedrooms lie on the second floor, both of which are en suite. With a free-standing bath, the bedroom to the front is particularly lovely as it has two sash dormer windows, both of which have plantation shutters, as do all the sash windows throughout the house. Some old shutters still remain – particularly in reception rooms to the front.

While the property has a pedestrian gate out front – set in a line of cast-iron railings – it has a 12m-long back garden laid out with a sandstone patio and artificial grass to a design by Windyridge Garden Centre in Dún Laoghaire.

Rear extension

Southwest-facing rear garden with a shed and gate to communal garden

A safe communal green lies to the rear and is shared between the five houses on the terrace

At the end is a garden shed surrounded by mature shrubs and plants, and there’s also a gate. This reveals the real surprise of this turnkey house: a secret garden, shared by the five houses, runs behind the whole terrace here. This safe little oasis has rear vehicular access, and was initially a place for horses to graze from an adjacent hotel, according to the owner. It’s a fabulous little gem out back, and if you needed more space again, Herbert Park is just a short stroll away.

Besides its size, turnkey condition and the fact that it is bathed in light, it will be the location of this home that will really appeal to those with deep pockets looking for an elegant house close to town. It has so many amenities on its doorstep and you’ll be in St Stephen’s Green within a short-enough stroll.

Number 37 Morehampton Road, which is Ber exempt, is now on the market through Hunter’s Estate Agents, seeking €1.695 million.