Detached Foxrock four-bed with development potential for €1m

In Foxrock, the large vacant lot attached to the home at number 6 South Park could attract interest from developers seeking sites on which to build a boutique development in south Co Dublin. Any such plans would, of course, depend on receiving the relevant planning permission.

Built in the 1960s, South Park is a perennially popular estate for families, with roomy, detached houses beside the N11. Number 6 has been rented for a number of years, so little has been done in the way of renovation. It presents a blank canvas to those looking to sink their teeth into a renovation project, but all the fundamentals are there along with the enticing prospect of the 0.37-acre site to the rear.

The detached four-bedroom home is for sale through Savills, seeking €1 million.

Number 6 is near the entrance to the estate and a cobble-locked drive leads to the front door, to the side of the porch. Once inside, the hall, off which is a guest loo, opens on to reception rooms on the right and the left. The reception room on the left would make a perfect den; it opens on to the breakfastroom behind it.

To the right are the connected living and diningrooms, with original breeze-block walls that, although fashionable in their time, would benefit from replastering. French doors from the diningroom open on to the back garden.

The kitchen, which is sunny and bright, has a tiled floor and dated units and appliances that new owners will probably want to replace. There’s obvious potential here to push things out into the garden with a new extension – subject to planning permission – amalgamating the three back rooms to create a fantastic open-plan space. As is, the overall area of the house is 140sq m (1,506sq ft) and the Ber is C1.

There are four bedrooms upstairs. The principal has an en suite, fitted wardrobes and two windows. One of the smaller bedrooms has been fitted out as a study and the main bathroom is here too.

In the garden there are raised beds and a flourishing acer tree, along with a gate that opens into the site behind the house, which backs on to the N11. Of course, there remains the option of imbuing the garden with new life. It could accommodate a tennis court or home playing field easily.

Cornelscourt shopping centre is nearby, while the N11 bus corridor is accessed from just outside the estate. There are local walks to be enjoyed in Cabinteely Park and recreation facilities are plentiful, with Leopardstown racecourse, Foxrock Golf Club and Carrickmines Lawn Tennis club. It’s a swift drive to the M50, UCD is further down the road and many of south Dublin’s premier schools are within striking distance.