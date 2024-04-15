Four move-in-ready downsizers in Wicklow, Laois and Dublin from €165,000

12 De Vesci House, Longford Place, Monkstown, Co Dublin

This Monkstown apartment offers views over Dublin Bay from its roof terrace

DNG Rock Road has brought this well-maintained ground-floor apartment to the market, just a short stroll from the Dún Laoghaire pier and Salthill and Monkstown Dart station. The property, extending to 62sq m with a C2 Ber, is in the building built on the site of the old Top Hat Ballroom at the corner of Longford Place and Cumberland Street in Monkstown. It is being advertised with an asking price of €445,000.

Number 12 De Vesci house has been upgraded by its current owner and features a kitchen-living-diningroom with a floor-to-ceiling bay window, two double bedrooms, an en suite and the main bathroom. Residents also have the use of a big communal garden and a roof terrace, offering views over Dublin Bay. Yearly management fees are in the region of €2,875 a year.

5 Eglington House, Portarlington, Co Laois

Eglington House is within walking distance from Portarlington's main street

This two-bedroom ground-floor apartment in Portarlington town comes to the market in turnkey condition, seeking €165,000 through CBPM Estate Agents. Extending to 73sq m with a C2 Ber and own-door access, 5 Eglinton House, built in 2005, is in a private residential development on Link Road, walking distance from the main street of the Laois town.

The property consists of a kitchen-living-diningroom with white kitchen units, wood-effect worktops and floor-to-ceiling windows and French doors off the dining area; its southeast orientation allows plenty of light in. There are two double bedrooms, one of which is en suite, and the main bathroom. The yearly management fee is €1,250.

18 Lisalea, Frascati Park, Blackrock, Co Dublin

Lisalea, Frascati Park, features a south-facing residents’ roof terrace

This two-bedroom first-floor apartment – extending to 68sq m with a C2 Ber – comes to the market in move-in condition in a well-kept Blackrock development. Frascati Park, a gated development of just 38 apartments built by the Cosgrave group in the early 1990s, features a sunny south-facing residents’ roof terrace for each block.

In sought-after Blackrock, it offers an ideal location for those looking to downsize by the sea, while also being just a 20-minute Dart journey from the theatres and restaurants of Dublin city centre.

The interior of 18 Lisalea is in great condition, featuring a bright living-diningroom, a kitchenette, two double bedrooms and a walk-in shower room. There is a service charge for residents of about €3,300 a year. Apartment 18 Lisalea is on the market through Eoin O’Neill Property Advisers, seeking €415,000.

177 Charlesland Wood, Greystones, Co Wicklow

177 Charlesland Wood

This two-bedroom terraced town house is ready to move into in the Charlesland Wood development in the sought-after seaside town of Greystones in Co Wicklow. Extending to 80sq m with a B3 Ber, this property is on the market through O’Neill Flanagan Estate Agents, seeking €380,000.

Set out over two floors, the house has a livingroom to the front of the ground floor, with a living-diningroom to the rear that has French doors opening out to the back garden; the garden has been well looked after and features a patio, a lawn with plants around the perimeter and a shed. There is also a driveway for parking to the front of the property. There are two double bedrooms and the main bathroom upstairs.

The development is a five-minute drive from the beach, restaurants and cafes of Greystones. There are also Dart services from the town to Dublin city centre.