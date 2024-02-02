What will €750,000 buy in Dublin and Laois?

Country
Address Ashfield House, Durrow, Co Laois
Agent CBPM Estate Agents
This six-bedroom house is a considerable 472sq m and dates from 2000. The property, on more than 7.5 acres nestled into a hillside with a large paddock and stable yard, is next to an eight-mile loop walk – perfect for people and horses. The C2-rated property is in good condition throughout.
Plus Large house with lots of room for ponies outside
Minus There’s quite a bit of pine flooring, which may not have universal appeal
Town
Address 3 Railway Cottages, Ballsbridge, Dublin 4
Agent DNG Donnybrook
This 80sq m house a short stroll from the villages of Ballsbridge and Sandymount has been fully refurbished and extended in recent years. The three-bedroom property has side access to a large rear garden that benefits from a southwesterly aspect and a granite shed. The house has a C2 Ber rating and triple-glazed windows and doors so has minimal noise.
Plus High-demand location, close to lots of amenities
Minus Parking is on street