What will €750,000 buy in Dublin and Laois?

Address Ashfield House, Durrow, Co Laois

Agent CBPM Estate Agents

This six-bedroom house is a considerable 472sq m and dates from 2000. The property, on more than 7.5 acres nestled into a hillside with a large paddock and stable yard, is next to an eight-mile loop walk – perfect for people and horses. The C2-rated property is in good condition throughout.

Plus Large house with lots of room for ponies outside

Minus There’s quite a bit of pine flooring, which may not have universal appeal

3 Railway Cottages

Address 3 Railway Cottages, Ballsbridge, Dublin 4

Agent DNG Donnybrook

This 80sq m house a short stroll from the villages of Ballsbridge and Sandymount has been fully refurbished and extended in recent years. The three-bedroom property has side access to a large rear garden that benefits from a southwesterly aspect and a granite shed. The house has a C2 Ber rating and triple-glazed windows and doors so has minimal noise.

Plus High-demand location, close to lots of amenities

Minus Parking is on street