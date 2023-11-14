Exclusive Rathgar apartment with amenities akin to those of a high-end hotel for €1m

Address : 1 Orwell Place, Marianella, Rathgar, Dublin 6 Price : €1,000,000 Agent : Knight Frank

Orwell Place was one of three blocks built in the Marianella development in Rathgar between 2016 and 2018 by Cairn Homes. As well as apartments, there are three- and five-bed houses in the upmarket complex and a great deal of thought went into the design, not only of the apartments and houses themselves, but into the surroundings and outside spaces.

O’Mahony Pike were the architects and the quality of finish on the exterior is lovely, with extensive use of zinc in throughways, columns and porches that contrast well with the warm red brick. Security is tight, with fob access to a gated park in front of the development and all gates leading to apartments locked in the evenings.

Five minutes’ walk from the centre of Rathgar village, it overlooks Orwell Road to the front and St Luke’s Hospital grounds to the back, so the setting is tranquil and calm. As well as having a full-time, 24-hour concierge in the apartment blocks, residents can also avail of a private club with a library, a gym, a sauna, a cinema room, a meeting room and a coffee dock that resembles the lobby of an high-end hotel.

A breakfast bar neatly divides the kitchen from the living space

The Leicht kitchen was supplied and fitted by McNally Living, the countertops are Silestone and all the appliances are Miele

The floors are engineered timber, a herringbone oak and there is zoned underfloor heating. The Ber is A3

Number 1 Orwell Place is an extensive three-bedrom ground-floor apartment with an area of 122 sq m (1313 sq ft). On approach, there is discreet security lighting in the outer hall and the front door opens on to a hallway with a cloak closet. The main living area opens off to the right of the hallway, comprising of kitchen, dining and living areas.

The orientation of this room is excellent, with southerly sun hitting the kitchen all day and evening sun pouring into the west-facing living area through floor-to-ceiling windows. Outside the windows there’s a wraparound terrace, ideal for sitting out and enjoying the views over the park in front of the apartments.

The Leicht kitchen was supplied and fitted by McNally Living, the countertops are Silestone and all the appliances are Miele. A breakfast bar neatly divides the kitchen from the living space. The floors are engineered timber, a herringbone oak and there is zoned underfloor heating. The Ber is A3.

The three bedrooms are carpeted and the principal bedroom is painted a lovely duck-egg blue with curtains the same shade

The other two bedrooms are good-sized doubles and one of them has a bank of fitted shelves and units that would be perfect for a study

Milltown Golf Club lies at the far end of Orwell Road and there is a park near the Dodder for walks

There’s a family bathroom off the hallway, and the apartment also has a small utility. The three bedrooms are carpeted and the principal bedroom is painted a lovely duck-egg blue with curtains the same shade. A dressing area lies between the bedroom and an en suite. With all accommodation on one level of the apartment, it would likely suit a couple downsizing from a larger property. The other two bedrooms are good-sized doubles and one of them has a bank of fitted shelves and units that would be perfect for a study.

There are frequent bus services into the city from the village, which is bursting with artisanal food outlets, cafes, boutiques and shops. Photograph: Donal Murphy Photography

The residents' gym located on the property. Photograph: David Cantwell

The owners are leaving to relocate to be closer to family and have placed the property on the market with Knight Frank seeking €1 million. Milltown Golf Club lies at the far end of Orwell Road and there is a park near the Dodder for walks. Rathgar is only a five-minute walk away, with a Supervalu the nearest supermarket. There are frequent bus services into the city from the village, which is bursting with artisanal food outlets, cafes, boutiques and shops.