What will €1.2 million buy in Chile, France, Sweden, Japan and Mayo?

Ireland: Achill Island

This 36-bedroom two-star hotel has been operated by the Connaughton family since the 1970s. Situated in the centre of Achill Sound on the Wild Atlantic Way, it has wonderful sea views from both front and rear elevations. There is an owner’s residence within the structure, and a self-contained retail unit on the 1.14-acre site.

Price €1.2m

Agent moranauctioneers.com

Chile: Valparaiso

Chile: Valparaiso

Extending to 312sq m (3,358sq ft), this exclusive apartment lies in the upper sector of the Costa Cachagua condominium, allowing superb views of the ocean and valley. With five bedrooms, it can be accessed from a lift in the car park and has two terraces; one off the livingroom and a second on the rooftop with a panoramic deck and hot tub. The unit comes with two car spaces, and communal facilities include a soccer pitch and swimming pool.

READ MORE

Price $1.259m/€1.18m

Agent sothebysrealty.com

France: Port-Sainte-Marie

France: Port-Sainte-Marie

This chateau, for some the ultimate dream, dates from the 19th century and has the most charming period details. It lies on 43 acres of land with lots of cut-stone outbuildings, including garages, a barn and an orangery. With 750sq m and nine bedrooms, it has a new roof, electrics and heat pump, a swimming pool and the most delightful private chapel.

Price €1.2m

Agent laresidence.co.uk

Sweden: Vastra Gotaland

Sweden: Vastra Gotaland

This cottage just outside Fjallbacka was constructed in 1993. It has three bedrooms and a further bedroom in a guest cabin. It has its own private jetty with bathing ladder, and the deep harbour offers moorings for a good-sized boat. The architecturally designed property gets the evening sun and there is a sandy beach a short walk away.

Price SEK 13.75m/€1.18m

Agent svenskfast.se

Japan: Tokyo

Japan: Tokyo

Extending to 79sq m (850sq ft), this newly constructed three-bedroom apartment is located in Minato-ku, just two minutes’ walk to Tamachi station. It is on the 17th floor of a 33-floor block and also has a 12sq m balcony with views over the city, accessed from both the principal bedroom and living area.

Price JPY 176,000,000/€1.1m

Agent sothebysrealty.com