Ranelagh three-bed redbrick returns to the market for €1.15m

Address : 5 Beechwood Avenue Lower, Dublin 6 Price : €1,150,000 Agent : DNG

View this property on MyHome.ie

A redbrick villa-style house around the corner from the Beechwood Luas stop, revamped and extended over the last two decades, has come back on the market two years after it was last sold – with a 19 per cent rise in the asking price.

Number 5 Beechwood Avenue Lower sold for €965,000 in May 2021, according to the Property Price Register. Not much seems to have changed with the house since then except that it has a new front door, painted a pretty light blue. DNG is now seeking €1.15 million for the 118sq m (1,270sq ft) semidetached three-bed with a side entrance and a C3 Ber.

Ranelagh redbricks are always in demand and nearby houses are getting high prices, says agent Mark Stafford. Number 8 Beechwood Avenue Lower, for example, sold for €1.045 million in September 2022 and 4 Beechwood Avenue Upper is on the market for €1.125 million.

Livingroom

Kitchen

Dining area

Rear extension and garden

The house, built in the 1880s, has some of the decorative features of larger Victorian houses along with a modern kitchen/diningroom in the extended back of the house. It’s smartly decorated, mixing neutral colours with some brightly painted walls and fitted with modern furniture.

READ MORE

The livingroom opens to the left off the wide, bright front hall: it has a high ceiling, centre rose, like the hall, sash windows and a black marble fireplace.

A few steps at the end of the hall – floored with oak, like much of the rest of the house – lead to another bedroom/livingroom: currently set out as a double bedroom, it has a gas stove set into a chimney breast, two large windows overlooking the side passage and storage space concealed behind a low door. It could also make a good livingroom or home. There’s a shower room across the hall from this room, with a snazzily tiled floor.

The kitchen/diningroom extends across the width of the house at the back: it’s bright with floor-to-ceiling glazed windows doors opening into the garden and two electronically controlled Velux rooflights. Floored with oak, it has a smart island painted blue, topped with pale granite.

There’s a step up from the patio at the back to a decent-sized lawn: it’s private with high walls on both sides and tall ash trees at the end.

Upstairs are two double bedrooms, both with large windows and a wall of fitted wardrobes. The family bathroom has a bath with shower over it.

There is on-street residents’ parking on Beechwood Avenue Lower, a busy one-way street about a 10-minute walk from Ranelagh’s main street.