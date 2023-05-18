Freshly refurbished Terenure four-bed for €995,000

Address : 12 Terenure Park, Terenure, Dublin 6W Price : €995,000 Agent : DNG

For any family looking to put down roots in the thriving Dublin suburb of Terenure, number 12 Terenure Park will provide everything they need – and more besides. This four-bedroom redbrick home has been newly refurbished, but has lost none of its character and charm. New owners will be able to move straight in, with no work to do.

Terenure Park is just off Terenure Road West, and has the benefit of peace and quiet while situated just a short stroll away from Terenure’s bustling village, with its many antique and artisan shops, cafes, bars and restaurants.

Number 12, extending to 147sq m (1,582sq ft) with a D1 Ber, is in superb condition throughout and is now on the market through DNG, seeking €995,000. It is refurbished from top to bottom while retaining many of its original period features.

The kitchen has new integrated appliances including a Neff oven and induction hob, and newly fitted kitchen units and shelving. It also has its fine original brick display and arch as a central feature, and the floors are laid in a Victorian-style tile.

The entrance hall is wide and welcoming, and to the left is the front reception room with a bay window, which opens to the diningroom to the rear, giving access out to the back garden. There’s solid timber flooring throughout this section of the house, and both the front room and diningroom have cast-iron fireplaces, ceiling coving and picture rails.

On the first floor return you’ll find the first bedroom, a light-filled double which overlooks the rear of the house; the main bathroom, with tiled floor, partly tiled walls and a bath is also on the return, handily positioned between the two floors. The first floor features another double bedroom looking out to the rear. The large main bedroom to the front spans the width of the house with a big bay window, adding to the sense of space, and has an en suite.

The fourth bedroom – also a double – is in a large attic conversion with skylights overlooking the back garden and has a fully tiled shower room. New carpets have been laid in the bedrooms.

The east-facing back garden is about 50ft long and laid out in paving, and there’s a long brick-built shed with large doors for bike/scooter storage, and rear access. There’s permit parking to the front, but the proximity to the village and to nearby Bushy Park means you won’t need the car to enjoy the amenities at your doorstep. Bus routes regularly pass through Terenure to the city centre.