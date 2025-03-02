UK and France will work with Ukraine to present a peace plan to Washington, says Starmer

British prime minister Keir Starmer said on Sunday that the UK and France will work with Kyiv to present a peace plan to Washington.

Mr Starmer said that after discussions with Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskiy and French president Emmanuel Macron that there has been an agreement made that the UK, along with France, and “possibly one or two others” will work with Kyiv to stop the war.

He said this agreed peace plan will be presented to the United States.

“I think we’ve got a step in the right direction”, Mr Starmer told Laura Kuenssberg on the BBC. “We have to find a way that we can all work together. Because, in the end, we’ve had three years of bloody conflict. Now we need to get to that lasting peace,” he said.

Mr Zelenskiy, Mr Starmer and other western leaders are meeting in London today.

The two are being joined by Mr Macron, the EU’s Ursula von der Leyen, Nato secretary general Mark Rutte and leaders from Germany, Denmark, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Spain, Canada, Finland, Sweden, the Czech Republic and Romania. Turkey’s foreign minister is also attending.

Ahead of Sunday’s gathering, UK chancellor Rachel Reeves signed a loan agreement worth £2.26 billion (€2.74bn) with her Ukrainian counterpart, to pay for further military support and the rebuilding of Ukraine in future.

The UK hopes to recoup the costs from frozen Russian assets locked in bank accounts across Europe.

Mr Starmer started Sunday by holding talks with Italian prime minister Giorgia Meloni after welcoming Mr Zelenskiy on Saturday with a clear message of support for the Ukrainian leader.

He told Ms Meloni that they approach the issue of the conflict in Ukraine with a “very similar mindset”.

Speaking in Downing Street, Ms Meloni said that in a “precious moment” it is “very important to talk to each other, to co-ordinate”.

“I think it is very, very important that we avoid the risk that the West divides. I think on this the UK and Italy can play an important role in bridge-building,” she said.

Sunday’s meeting in London comes two days after the Ukrainian leader and US president Donald Trump clashed in Washington.

After a heated row with Mr Trump, who threatened to stop support for Ukraine after accusing Mr Zelenskiy of being ungrateful for US aid, the Ukrainian leader flew to London on Saturday to be greeted on Downing Street with a long, warm hug from Mr Starmer.

Mr Zelenskiy will receive a pledge of support from Mr Starmer and other European leaders, who face the stark question of whether they can take over the lead in providing Kyiv with weapons and finance before any peace talks begin.

Lacking the weaponry and depth of ammunition stocks of the United States, European leaders have so far offered expressions of support after the Mr Zelenskiy row, with Germany calling for the release of €3 billion for Ukraine.

On Sunday, Mr Starmer will hope they will offer more concrete means to support Ukraine and try to revive a possible peace deal with Russia by convincing Mr Trump that Europe can step up to defend itself.

Some leaders might also encourage Mr Zelenskiy to go back into talks with the US leader.

“Three years on from Russia’s brutal invasion of Ukraine, we are at a turning point,” Mr Starmer said in a statement, offering his “unwavering support for Ukraine” by doubling down on providing capacity, training and aid to Kyiv.

Keir Starmer welcomes Italian prime minister Giorgia Meloni ahead of a summit of European leaders in London. Photograph: EPA

“In partnership with our allies, we must intensify our preparations for the European element of security guarantees alongside continued discussions with the United States.”

Mr Zelenskiy’s row with Mr Trump on Friday ended a week when Europe had appeared to be in a better position in its drive to encourage Mr Trump to continue to offer support to Ukraine after cordial visits to Washington by Mr Macron and Mr Starmer.

Both had pressed the US leader to offer what is known as “a backstop” to a potential European peacekeeping force in the event of a deal between Kyiv and Moscow. While they had failed to secure a promise from Mr Trump, he had not totally rejected the idea.

But the rest of Europe is a long way from falling in behind the French and British leaders' plans to safeguard a peace deal. – Agencies