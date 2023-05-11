What it sold for in Stillorgan, Co Dublin

Where: Mulberry, 4 Myrtle Grove
What: Four-bed detached house
For sale: March 24th, 2022, seeking €1.1 million
Sale agreed: January 1st, 2023, for €1.1 million
‘Moving to Ireland from the US is like moving to Canada: nobody’s getting shot at schools and they speak English’
Sold: February 28th, 2023
Where: 7 Woodthorpe
What: Three-bed semi-detached house
For sale: September 28th, 2022, seeking €630,000
Sale agreed: November 24th, 2022, for €610,000
Sold: April 4th, 2023
Where: 12 The Maples, Dunstaffnage Hall
What: Three-bed penthouse apartment
For sale: April 12th, 2022, seeking €595,000
Sale agreed: May 26th, 2022, for €695,000
Sold: March 13th, 2023
Where: 6 Lawnswood Park
What: Four-bed detached house
For sale: September 16th, 2022, seeking €995,000
Sale agreed: November 22nd, 2022, for €975,000
Sold: March 2nd, 2023
Where: 15 Beechwood Court
What: Four-bed townhouse
For sale: December 7th, 2022, seeking €775,000
Sale agreed: December 22nd, 2022, for €765,000
Sold: March 10th, 2023
Where: 161 Upper Kilmacud Road
What: Four-bed detached house
For sale: June 20th, 2022, seeking €499,000
Sale agreed: October 19th, 2022, for €522,500
Sold: April 14th, 2023
Data from MyHome.ie