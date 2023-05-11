Residential

What it sold for in Stillorgan, Co Dublin

A selection of the prices sought and paid in the current market

'Mulberry' 4 Myrtle Grove

Thu May 11 2023 - 05:45

Where: Mulberry, 4 Myrtle Grove

What: Four-bed detached house

For sale: March 24th, 2022, seeking €1.1 million

Sale agreed: January 1st, 2023, for €1.1 million

Sold: February 28th, 2023

7 Woodthorpe

Where: 7 Woodthorpe

What: Three-bed semi-detached house

For sale: September 28th, 2022, seeking €630,000

Sale agreed: November 24th, 2022, for €610,000

Sold: April 4th, 2023

12 The Maples

Where: 12 The Maples, Dunstaffnage Hall

What: Three-bed penthouse apartment

For sale: April 12th, 2022, seeking €595,000

Sale agreed: May 26th, 2022, for €695,000

Sold: March 13th, 2023

6 Lawnswood Park

Where: 6 Lawnswood Park

What: Four-bed detached house

For sale: September 16th, 2022, seeking €995,000

Sale agreed: November 22nd, 2022, for €975,000

Sold: March 2nd, 2023

15 Beechwood Court

Where: 15 Beechwood Court

What: Four-bed townhouse

For sale: December 7th, 2022, seeking €775,000

Sale agreed: December 22nd, 2022, for €765,000

Sold: March 10th, 2023

161 Upper Kilmacud Road

Where: 161 Upper Kilmacud Road

What: Four-bed detached house

For sale: June 20th, 2022, seeking €499,000

Sale agreed: October 19th, 2022, for €522,500

Sold: April 14th, 2023

Data from MyHome.ie

