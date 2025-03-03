Gardaí added to action taken by suspended Dublin Airport employee over ‘Monk’ election support video

An Garda Síochána has been made a respondent in a High Court case taken by a Dublin Airport technician who is seeking a judicial review over his security card suspension after he recorded another employee pledging his support for Gerard ‘The Monk’ Hutch’s recent General Election campaign.

Christopher Doyle (34) of Claremont Lawns, Glasnevin, Dublin 11 is seeking a judicial review of a decision regarding his appeal relating to a failed security intelligence check and of the decision to suspend his identity card at Dublin Airport last December, rendering him unable to work.

Mr Doyle has filed papers against Dublin Airport Authority (DAA), the Minister for Justice and on Monday added An Garda Síochána as a third respondent.

Lawyers for Mr Doyle say the decision to suspend his access card without giving reasons and a timely conclusion to his appeal is “unreasonable, unlawful, irrational, contrary to natural or constitutional justice, in breach of fair procedures and in breach of the applicant’s rights”.

Mr Doyle is also seeking an order of ‘mandamus’ from the court forcing the completion of the appeal.

Mr Doyle, an aircraft technician employed by Dublin Aerospace Ltd, says he was the subject of a failed enhanced background check in November 2024 resulting in his airport identity card being suspended.

On December 5th, Mr Doyle sent an email to the Department of Justice appealing the decision claiming he had not been directly contacted on any aspect of the check nor why he failed and that he was on unpaid leave because without possessing a card he was unable to access his work.

In papers lodged with the High Court, the applicant suspects the security failure “may be related to an incident that occurred November 25th, 2024, when the applicant participated in recording another Dublin Aerospace employee making a statement in support of a candidate who was standing for the 2024 General Election”.

The candidate was Gerard ‘The Monk’ Hutch, who received over 3,000 first-preference votes in the Dublin Central constituency before missing out on the last Dáil seat to Labour’s Marie Sherlock.

The applicant shared the video with a number of friends via WhatsApp but did not himself post the video to social media, he says. However, the video later appeared on Instagram, X and TikTok addressed to the @officialgerardhutch account, which allegedly reposted the video on social media.

Mr Doyle says he has no criminal convictions, is not involved in criminality and as far as he is aware none of his family members or associates have any links to criminality that would justify failing a security intelligence check.

“I did not anticipate that the video would be distributed as widely as it was,” claims Mr Doyle in court papers.

On November 26th, 2024, Mr Doyle was suspended without pay when an “enhanced check” was carried out.

Mr Doyle says it is his understanding that gardaí carried out the enhanced background check at the request of either the department or the DAA or both. The DAA has denied it requested the check but did inform Dublin Aerospace Ltd of the failed check.

Mr Doyle says that on December 2nd, 2024, he attended an investigation meeting around the video, admitted making it, apologised and outlined his efforts to have the video taken down.

At the High Court today, Mr Justice Garrett Simons said he would not grant permission for a judicial review hearing on an ex parte basis, where only one side is represented.

Mr Justice Simons said he wanted all three respondents to be put on notice of proceedings and heard at a sitting of the court early next month.

Eoin Sreenan BL, for Mr Doyle, said his client had been told that his appeal would be decided within 30 days but it had now been three months since it was lodged and that his client had been left in a “very unfair” position.

“I should hear from the respondents, given the public interest in these proceedings in regard to the utmost importance of security in Dublin Airport,” said Mr Justice Simons, who then adjourned the case.