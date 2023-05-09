Four for €275,000 and under: homes in Limerick, Dublin, Galway and Meath

6 Parkview Terrace, St Joseph Street, Limerick

This three-bedroom mid-terrace redbrick with an attic conversion has been transformed into a comfortable, modern home. The property, a 20-minute walk from Limerick city centre, is in excellent condition. The livingroom to the front of the ground floor benefits from a bay window and leads on to the diningroom, with the kitchen beyond. The main bathroom is to the rear of the ground floor, fitted out as a large shower room. There are three bedrooms upstairs, including a good-sized double, a smaller double and a single room. The owners have used the converted attic as a bedroom, with an accompanying en suite.

Livingroom with bay window at 6 Parkview Terrace

The D1-rated property, measuring 109sq m (1,173sq ft), has a rear courtyard with space for a small table and chairs. This charming, central property full of character is on the market through Rowan Fitzgerald Auctioneers, seeking €250,000.

63 The Weavers, Dublin 8

63 The Weavers, Dublin 8, is seeking €275,000

This two-bedroom top-floor apartment is in the Coombe, Dublin 8, right around the corner from Vicar Street and the National College of Art and Design, and a 15-minute walk from Temple Bar. The property, measuring 42sq m (452sq ft), comes to the market in turnkey condition, with a neutral colour palette. There is a kitchenette off the livingroom, two compact double bedrooms and main bathroom.

This apartment is likely to appeal to a couple or an individual working and conducting their social life in the city centre, who are looking to put their monthly rent money towards a mortgage instead. In a rarity for the city, the property also has a secure, designated parking space, although a car would not be essential in such a central location. The property has an E1 Ber, although, it does have double-glazed windows. This apartment is on the market through Felicity Fox Auctioneers, seeking €275,000.

32 Tí na Rí, Cosmona, Loughrea, Co Galway

Home in Loughrea, Galway, extends to 1,300sq ft

Galway never disappoints when it comes to a good Irish name for a housing development and this one is no different; Tí na Rí (the king’s house) is in the lakeside village of Loughrea in Co Galway, a 40-minute drive from Galway city. Number 32, a three-bed semi measuring 121sq m (1,302sq ft), is now on the market seeking €275,000 through Sherry FitzGerald Madden. Just off Link Road on the west side of the town, this property is walking distance from supermarkets and the local Gaelscoil, and is a 10-minute stroll from the lake.

In turnkey condition, the house has a familiar semi-d layout with a large livingroom and kitchen-diner on the ground floor, as well as a utility room and a loo. There are three good-sized double bedrooms upstairs – the main is en suite – and the main bathroom. There is also a lovely back garden with a patio and lawn as well as a driveway to the front.

118 Blackcastle Demense, Navan, Co Meath

Semi-detached home in Navan has a C2 Ber rating

This three-bedroom C2-rated semi is on the market in Navan, a vibrant Co Meath town within commuting distance of the capital. Although this home could do with some modernisation and a cosmetic refresh, there is nothing to stop you from moving in straight away and making upgrades as you go.

Overlooking the development’s open green area, the property has a livingroom, an open-plan kitchen-diner and an understairs loo on the ground floor. There are two double bedrooms and a single bedroom upstairs – the main is en suite – as well as the bathroom. The attic conversion is a great feature of this property, offering a work-from-home space separate from the comings and goings of the rest of the house. The property also benefits from a good-sized back garden and a driveway and lawn to the front.

Blackcastle Demense is on the Slane Road, within walking distance of Blackcastle Shopping Centre and the amenities of Navan town centre. It is a 45-minute drive from Dublin city and the bus from the town takes about an hour to reach O’Connell Street. This semi-detached home is for sale through REA T&J Gavigan, seeking €275,000.