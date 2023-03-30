Grand Victorian home off Camden Street is walk-in ready for €1.4m

Address : 2 Grantham Street, Dublin 2 Price : €1,400,000 Agent : Lisney Sotheby's International Realty

Grantham Street is a quiet enclave off the busy strip of Camden Street and No 2 used to be home to the sacristan of St Kevin’s parish.

Completely gutted by the previous owners, this 1860 Victorian house got the full treatment in terms of rewiring, replumbing and drylining of the basement and the walls.

It proved to be such a thorough renovation that the present owners of the south-facing, two-storey-over-basement property had little to do bar choosing paint colours for the walls over the 15 years they have lived here.

A keen eye for modernity and style is evident in this stripped-back home, which impresses before you walk through the front door; the granite steps were retanked by expert conservation builder Derek Bacon and the original doorbell chimes merrily through the house.

The entrance hall and interconnected drawing and diningrooms still have their original coving.

In the sunny drawingroom the absence of noise is striking for a property so close to the buzz of Camden Street.

The original sash windows were treated by Ventrolla and a dark stain on the wooden floors adds warmth, enhanced by the cast-iron radiators. There’s a good view out over the back garden and the warm brick walls of two neighbouring architectural practices.

Upstairs there are three bedrooms, all with fireplaces. A single room is currently used as a light-filled study but could easily serve as a bedroom. There are cherry-red high-gloss built-in wardrobes in the main bedroom which add style and on the second level is a small, tiled shower room.

Another bathroom lies on the lower return: a beautiful, stylish space with well-chosen fittings, a large bath and mirrored wall.

On the ground floor there is access from outside, storage space under the granite steps, a wide hall that could easily accommodate storage, a WC tucked under the stairs and a closet that opens up to reveal a washing machine and more storage. Surprisingly, at the end of the corridor is what could be another, albeit small, bedroom or study.

The kitchen is bright with high-gloss units, a stone tile underfoot and the hob is housed in the old fireplace, adding character. It connects with a warm, sunny living area that is a perfect second sittingroom and has the same handsome black fireplace the upstairs reception rooms have.

The overall area of the Ber-exempt house is an impressive 212sq ms (2,281 sq ft).

The back garden, large for the city, is maintenance-free, laid out in circular beds and artificial grass with a raised deck at the back positioned to catch the afternoon and evening sun; it’s barely overlooked and quiet at the weekends.

There are a variety of schools in the area, including the Synge Street campus across the road with both primary and secondary schools. The Dublin International School is also close by as is CUS Leeson Street.

With the Luas stop on Harcourt Street a three-minute walk away, schools and amenities in Ranelagh and Rathmines are easily accessible. The house comes with residential disc parking but it would be eminently easy to live here without a car.

Number two Grantham Street is on the market through Lisney Sotheby’s International Realty, seeking €1.4 million.