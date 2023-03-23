What will €650,000 buy in Dublin and Cavan?

Country
Address: Rahardrum, Dublin Road, Virginia, Co Cavan
Agent: Fintan Cahill Auctioneering
This five-bedroom house has six bathrooms and extends to a whopping 520sq m (5,597sq ft). Architecturally designed, it has an integrated drive-through garage and is set behind electric gates. High-end finishes include an oak kitchen and central vacuum system, while solar panels and a heat recovery system allows for a Ber of B3.
Plus: Spacious house with good energy rating
Minus: The fact that it is set over three levels may not suit everyone
Town
Address: 3 Abbey Park, Monkstown, Co Dublin
Agent: Sherry FitzGerald
Located in a small enclave at the top of Monkstown Avenue, this three-bedroom semidetached house retains some of its original fireplaces. Extending to 96sq m (1,033sq ft), the property has off-street parking, a south-facing back garden and a garage that could be converted, subject to planning permission.
Plus: In good order with a Ber of C3
Minus: The third bedroom is a single