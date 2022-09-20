Versatile Victorian in Sandymount, a minute from door to shore, for €1.495m

Address : 6 Prospect Terrace, Marine Drive, Sandymount, Dublin 4 Price : €1,495,000 Agent : Sherry FitzGerald

The phrase “a stone’s throw” has rarely proved to be more apt in the case of the proximity of number 6 Prospect Terrace in Sandymount to the sea. My valiant attempt to get from front door to shore in under a minute was hampered only by the traffic on Strand Road.

Swimmers will have a little farther to go to the Half Moon for dips, but for walkers and families with young children it’s a perfectly positioned home, with the strand to the right and the urban village of Sandymount to their left, with its plentiful shops, lovely pubs and restaurants and abundance of sporting facilities, not to mention great schools, all within walking distance of this turnkey property.

At the end of a terrace of six houses on Marine Drive, number 6 was built at the turn of the last century and had been substantially remodelled when the owners bought it in 2015, for €1.17 million according to the Property Price Register. There’s a careful and well-thought-out design aesthetic at play in the four-bed house, with beautifully muted colours, a profusion of well-tended plants and a deeply soothing second sittingroom painted in Farrow & Ball’s Hague Blue.

At 183sq m (1,970sq ft), it’s a home with plenty of space for a family of young children, teenagers or young adults, with versatile areas that would suit many different needs. Two reception rooms open off the light-filled hall, which carries on to a long kitchen with an extended conservatory at the end. The front livingroom benefits from a large bay window; original features are intact, with marble fireplace, ceiling rose and coving — the windows were installed recently. The Ber is E1.

Beyond this is the second livingroom, with doors opening not only to the hall and kitchen but to a courtyard that is a perfect suntrap. It’s obvious that the deep, dark walls of this room are balanced by the sunlight streaming in on sunny days.

The kitchen has high-gloss units and a bench built into a wall underneath a window, but everyone will be drawn to the extension at its end with tri-fold doors opening out to the garden. “We live here during the summer,” says the owner, and it’s perfectly obvious why. With a southwesterly aspect, the patio in front of the green doors is flooded with late afternoon and evening light, and the prettily landscaped garden is very much an outdoor room.

“It was really safe when the kids were tiny,” says the owner. “When we viewed the house, it was one of the major selling points for us. The evening sun comes in to that glass room and hits the table outside when we’re having dinner.”

A split return on the stairs and a skylight above add interest and character to the first floor, which has four bedrooms; unusually, despite the extent of renovations done, there are no en suite bathrooms. However, given the proportions of the two double bedrooms, there is potential to rethink this should new owners require it. The large bathroom at the rear of the house has smart white tiling and is bright and spacious. A small bedroom to the front is currently used as a study, and there’s another bedroom to the back.

Number 6 Prospect Terrace is on the market through Sherry FitzGerald with an asking price of €1.495 million.