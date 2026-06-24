Dublin 4 office and residential portfolio seeks €4.5m

Agent Cushman & Wakefield is guiding a price of €4.5 million for the Lansdowne Collection, a portfolio of three prime properties in the heart of Ballsbridge, Dublin 4. Number 14 Lansdowne Road and its two mews buildings, 91 and 92 Lansdowne Park, are being offered for sale with the benefit of vacant possession and are available to purchase individually or as a collection.

Number 14 is a three-storey, semidetached property extending to 312sq m (3,359sq ft) and was most recently in use as office space. The building retains numerous of its period features including ornate ceilings, decorative plasterwork, sash windows, its original fireplaces and traditional joinery. The property has a light-filled extension with a glazed roof lantern to the rear, and ample off-street car parking. The house had been in office use until recently, it could revert to its original residential use, subject to planning permission.

Located to the rear of number 14 and accessed off Northumberland Road, 91 & 92 Lansdowne Park comprise two self-contained, three-storey midterrace redbrick buildings which extend to 98sq m (1,054sq ft) each. Both properties have four bedrooms and four bathrooms, with rear gardens and one off street parking space each.

Internally, the properties are finished to a high standard, with bright and contemporary interiors consisting of open-plan kitchen/dining areas, large livingrooms and four bedrooms each.

The property is situated on Lansdowne Road in the heart of Ballsbridge, one of Dublin’s most sought-after residential locations. The immediate area is also home to numerous embassies along with the offices of a range of big employers including social media giant Meta and aviation lessor, Avolon.

Peter Love of Cushman & Wakefield says: “The Lansdowne Collection offers the opportunity to acquire a prestigious office/residential portfolio in one of Dublin’s most sought-after locations.

“The asset may suit owner-occupiers or investors seeking a headquarters opportunity with the ability to offset costs through rental income from the residential mews, or to private individuals looking to convert number 14 into a prestigious family home.”