Colliers appoints new head of valuations and advisory

Colliers has announced the appointment of Rhona Baker as head of its valuations and advisory department.

Having already played a key role in the development and expansion of Colliers’ valuations platform within the Irish market, Baker will now be responsible for her department’s strategic direction and the continued growth of its valuations capability.

Baker is a chartered surveyor and a member of the Society of Chartered Surveyors Ireland and the Royal Institute of Chartered Surveyors with more than 25 years of experience in the valuation of assets for secured lending, property and pension funds. She has extensive experience in all sectors of the market, including offices, retail, shopping centres, the private rented sector market and purpose-built student accommodation. Baker joined Colliers in 2019, having worked previously for JLL

Commenting on Baker’s promotion, Colliers managing director Declan Stone said: “Rhona’s leadership, technical expertise and deep market knowledge make her ideally suited to lead our valuations and advisory department.”

Baker said: “I am delighted to take on this role at a time of continued opportunity within the Irish commercial property market. Colliers has built an exceptionally hard-working team, and I look forward to leading them as we continue to deliver trusted, insightful and independent advice to our clients.”