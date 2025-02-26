Sandyford office refurbished and ready-to-go at €26 per sq ft

Five South County has been fully refurbished and provides Grade A office accommodation on three levels

Joint agents QRE Real Estate and BNP Paribas Real Estate are quoting a competitive rent of €26 per sq ft for the offices at Five South County, a Grade A office building at South County Business Park in Leopardstown, Dublin 18.

Formerly the Trintech Building, Five South County is owned by Cyril McGuire’s Infinity Capital, which developed One and Two South County Business Park. Both are fully let to Mastercard.

The campus is a well-established business location and is home to other employers including Microsoft, SSE Airtricity, ICON, Fannin Healthcare and Accenture. The surrounding area has a working population of more than 20,000.

Five South County comprises a four-storey office block. The accommodation, which has recently been refurbished and is distributed over the ground, first and second floors, ranges from 232.3sq m (2,500sq ft) to 603.9sq m (6,500sq ft). It is ready for use.

The office suites are fitted to a high specification and tenants include DS Biopharma, Afimmune, Codling Wind Park. More recently, Climb Global Solutions agreed a long-term lease on the first floor north offices.

Located 9km south of Dublin city centre, Five South County offers easy access to the M50 and N11. The Luas green-line stop at Central Park is a short walk away. Dublin Bus routes serve the immediate area. The Aircoach to Dublin Airport operates a regular service from the nearby Clayton Hotel.

“With its modern amenities, strategic location and flexible office layouts, Five South County offers a compelling opportunity for businesses looking to establish themselves in one of Dublin’s most sought-after settings,” Brian Kelly of QRE says.