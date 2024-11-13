Sligo hotel with sea views for €7m

With a stunning location overlooking the seaside Sligo village of Rosses Point, the sale of the 98-bedroom Yeats Country Hotel is likely to attract interest from both hoteliers and investors.

This four-star hotel, offered for sale with vacant possession at €7 million by Savills, is a cornerstone of Sligo’s hospitality industry. With stunning views of the Wild Atlantic Way, proximity to the Blue Flag Beach and the prestigious County Sligo Golf Club just steps away, the hotel has long been one of the jewels in Sligo’s tourism offerings.

With a prime ocean front location, the hotel overlooks both Coney and Oyster Islands and County Sligo Golf Club (Rosses Point), home of the West of Ireland Championship, which attracts thousands of golfers annually.

The property comes to market with 98 well-appointed and very spacious bedrooms, a number of dining options, including the Elsinore Restaurant, the Eros Spa, which offers a range of relaxation and beauty treatments, a leisure centre with an 18m swimming pool, and a large car park.

Tom Barrett, director of hotels at Savills, said: “The Yeats Country Hotel presents an exceptional opportunity for hoteliers and investors looking to capitalise on Sligo’s growing tourism market. With a stunning location overlooking Rosses Point, it appeals to a wide range of parties.”