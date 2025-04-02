Paddy McKillen jnr seeking €4m for ‘Ireland’s most haunted’ house

Loftus Hall, overlooking the Hook Peninsula in Co Wexford, is widely reputed to be Ireland's most haunted house

Developer Paddy McKillen jnr has abandoned his ambitious plan to transform Loftus Hall, the Wexford property widely reputed to be Ireland’s most haunted house, into a luxurious boutique hotel.

Having paid €1.75 million to acquire Loftus Hall through his company, Oakmount, in 2022 and after spending millions more on its restoration since, McKillen has instructed agent Colliers to find a buyer for the house and its estate. While a price has not been set by the agent, offers in excess of €4 million are expected for the property, which sits on 27.68 hectares (68 acres) overlooking Hook Peninsula and the landmark Hook Lighthouse.

Loftus Hall

Loftus Hall

Built originally between 1870 and 1871 on the site of Redmond Hall, which traces its history to 1350, Loftus Hall briefly comprises a detached nine-bay, three-storey house with a total gross internal area (GIA) of 2,460.7sq m (26,487.15sq ft. The property underwent extensive renovations between 1872 and 1884 in anticipation of a visit by Queen Victoria. The visit never went ahead, and the Loftus family was left heavily in debt.

In 1890, the last remaining member of the Loftus family died, and the estate was put up for sale. It was later operated as a convent by the Sisters of Providence and then between the 1980s and late 1990s as the Loftus Hall Hotel. In 2011, the property was acquired by the Quigley family and opened to the public as a tourist attraction centred on its ghostly reputation.

READ MORE

[ When you’re renovating a haunted hotel, the divil is in the detailOpens in new window ]

With McKillen jnr now calling time on his efforts to give Loftus Hall a new lease of life as a luxury 22-bedroom hotel, it will be open to investors and hotel operators to pick up where he has left off. The property, which is recognised as a protected structure, has already undergone extensive renovations, with phase one of the project close to completion.

Loftus Hall

Loftus Hall

McKillen had also envisioned a second phase for the development, which includes the addition of a 56-bedroom hotel block, a gym and spa, dedicated wedding facilities, 33 stand-alone garden cottages, and 10 eco pods placed along the perimeter of the property.

Loftus Hall

Loftus Hall

Loftus Hall

Marcus Magnier and Gillian Earley of Colliers say: “Loftus Hall represents an exceptional investment, whether as a luxury hotel, a private estate or a heritage attraction. With its breathtaking location, rich history and strong potential for further development, this landmark property is poised to become one of Ireland’s premier hospitality destinations.”