Period house on residential zoned land in Lucan for €2.5m

Builders and developers seeking a quality infill site in a mature location are likely to be interested in the Red House in Lucan, a period house that is coming to the market along with a substantial site of residential zoned land.

Launched by North’s Estate Agents, the Red House offers excellent development potential, given its residential zoning and frontage of 180m, and has an asking price of €2.5 million.

Sitting on a 0.6-hectare (1.5-acre) plot, on the Newlands Road in the popular Dublin town, the Red House is a charming house and mews, which was built around 1895. It has attractive period features and exceptional well maintained landscaped gardens.

There is additional land to the rear that was acquired some years ago to add to the holding. It enjoys a very private setting and is in immaculate condition. Outside there is a refurbished two-storey coach house/mews, which provides a home office, kitchenette, bathroom and attractive additional family accommodation. The house and coach house together offer more than 263sq m (2,830sq ft) of accommodation. The house is accessed by electric gates and offers off-street parking for six vehicles.

Red House sits on a 1.5-acre plot. Photograph: Michael Grubka/EMPHOTO

An aerial view of Red House in Lucan. Photograph: Michael Grubka/EMPHOTO

Given its quality and charm, it’s likely to see the property, and the mews, incorporated into a future substantial duplex or apartment scheme on the land, subject to planning permission.

Ross Shorten of North’s said that the overall package is likely to appeal to a builder or developer seeking a quality infill site in a mature location, while also offering a charming house and mews, which would likely add value and character to a future scheme.

The location in Lucan has matured considerably in recent years, and the property is situated opposite the Stewarts Foundation new school and within 3km of Liffey Valley Shopping Centre, close to the N4 and the M50 and a 2.5km walk to Lucan village itself. It is also close to good public transport links to the city centre (10km).

