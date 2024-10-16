Dublin 7 apartment portfolio sells for €7m

Hampton Square on the Navan Road, Dublin 7: a block of 26 apartments has sold for close to its guide price of €7 million

A multi-family investment comprising 26 apartments in Dublin 7 has sold for close to the guide price of €7 million.

The 26 apartments, built by the Cosgrave Group, were sold as a single lot in a self-contained block within Hampton Square on the Navan Road. Hooke & MacDonald handled the sale.

The guide price for the portfolio was €7 million, equating to an average of €269,231 per apartment and a gross yield of 6.5 per cent. It is understood that the final sale price was close to the guide price.

The 26 apartments at Hampton Square generate an annual rental income of €458,064, with an average monthly rent of €1,468 per apartment.

The investment consists of four one-bedroom apartments, 18 one-bedroom + study apartments, two two-bedroom apartments, and two two-bedroom + study penthouse apartments. The properties are finished to a good standard, with three apartments recently refurbished.

Hampton Square is a well-maintained development, located just off the Navan Road. It is within walking distance of Smithfield, Stoneybatter, the Phoenix Park, Phibsborough village and the city centre.

