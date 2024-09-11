Pembroke Street Georgian has scope for development at €1.1m guide

Agent Lisney is quoting a price of €1.1 million for 18 Upper Pembroke Street, a four-storey over-basement Georgian mid-terrace building of 215sq m (2,318sq ft). The property, on the northern side of the street and close to the intersection with Lower Leeson Street, comes with development potential to the rear and is for sale with the benefit of full vacant possession.

The main building is in commercial office use and retains many of its original features. The property has a separate, large derelict structure and an adjoining and interlinked double garage situated to the rear. The garage fronts on to Stable Lane. There is also a right-of-way passage from the back of No 18. The structure offers “significant potential for a variety of uses, subject to planning permission”, according to Thomas Byrne and Alannah Kennedy, who are handling the sale on behalf of Lisney.

They say they expect to see interest from investors, developers and owner-occupiers both for commercial and residential uses due to the property’s central location, development potential and proximity to transport links.