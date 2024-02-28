Prime office space at 75 St Stephen’s Green seeking €62.50 per sq ft

Agent Cushman & Wakefield is guiding a rent of €672 per sq m (€62.50 per sq ft) for and €4,500 per car parking space per annum for the third-floor offices at No 75 St Stephen’s Green in Dublin’s city centre. Extensively refurbished in 2018, the accommodation is third-generation plug-and-play and is being made available to let by way of assignment from July 2024 to April 2032. The offices have become available following the decision of their existing tenant, US-headquartered investor KKR, to expand and relocate its operations to the newly developed Cadenza Building on nearby Earlsfort Terrace, where it will occupy just under 4,645sq m (50,000sq ft) across three floors.

The offices at No 75 St Stephen’s Green, meanwhile, are fully fitted, extend across a total area of 1,463sq m (15,749sq ft) and are comprised for the most part of open-plan accommodation capable of seating up to 141 people. The main office space is complemented by a 12-person boardroom, four offices, five meeting rooms and fully fitted canteen area. There are eight basement car-parking spaces. The building, meanwhile, offers occupiers a full suite of tenant amenities including showers, changing rooms and a designated secure bike-storage area.

No 75 Stephen’s Green is located within a five-minute walk of Grafton Street and directly overlooks St Stephen’s Green itself. The area, which is easily accessible by public transport links including the Luas green line, is home to a number of high-profile companies including AerCap, Horizon Therapeutics, KPMG, Maples Group and Kennedy Wilson.

Patrick Kiersey of Cushman & Wakefield says: “This is an excellent opportunity to acquire a high-profile plug-and-play floor in a prime office location overlooking St Stephen’s Green with excellent transport links close by.”