Eagle Street secures long-term lease renewal with Curtiss-Wright in Clonskeagh

Eagle Street Partners, the pan-European real estate investment and asset manager founded by Shane Scully and the late Justin Bickle, has completed a significant lease renewal at Richview Office Park in the south Dublin suburb of Clonskeagh.

US-headquartered Curtiss-Wright Avionics and Electronics has extended its current lease for all 25,000sq ft of office space at Block 5 for a further 10 years. The company is understood to have agreed a rent of about €27 per sq ft. The deal was brokered on Eagle Street’s behalf by Seán Ryan McCaffrey of Savills, with Robert McHugh representing Curtiss-Wright.

With ESG (environmental, social and governance) principles now a key consideration for companies, Eagle Street and Curtiss-Wright have worked together to agree the details of an extensive refurbishment plan aimed at enhancing Block 5′s operational and environmental performance and increasing its building energy rating (Ber) to A3.

The building will undergo a series of upgrades, including the replacement of gas-fired systems with electric alternatives, installation of solar power, and LED lighting. Eagle Street Partners is investing approximately €2.7 million in the project.

Since acquiring Block 5 and Block 9 at Richview Office Park and Boole House at the nearby Beech Hill Office Park, Eagle Street has invested both in building improvements and in placemaking initiatives.