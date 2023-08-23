Apartments at Kennedy Wilson’s Capital Dock secure WiredScore Platinum certification

Kennedy Wilson has secured WiredScore Platinum certification for the residential portion of Capital Dock, the 690,000sq ft mixed-use scheme it has developed in Dublin’s south docklands

Capital Dock Residence, currently the only occupied or completed residential building in Ireland to hold the Platinum certification, has been recognised by WiredScore for offering digital connectivity and infrastructure that ensures a seamless experience for residents. Advancements at the scheme include “Day One Connectivity” procedures that enable residents to connect to the internet the day they move into their apartment, dedicated telecommunication rooms to protect residents from data theft, and strong mobile coverage throughout the residences to ensure seamless data connections to make and receive calls in and around the building.

Commenting on the award of the WiredScore certification at Capital Dock, Jason Byers, head of residential Ireland at Kennedy Wilson, said: “This award is testament to our focus on incorporating leading edge technology across our development portfolio that helps provide a top-tier experience for our residents.”

Tom McClellan, country director for the UK & Ireland and growth markets at WiredScore, added: “This acknowledges Kennedy Wilson’s position as a leader in innovation and recognises the vast technological and digital connectivity advancements that Capital Dock Residence offers its residents. The road to WiredScore Platinum certification for homes was grounded in a rigorous evaluation process that focused on five essential aspects of modern living: master planning, infrastructure, services, monitoring, and innovation. Every step of the way we were impressed with the excellence of the building’s design, and Kennedy Wilson’s commitment to investing in future-proof technology for their residents.”

READ MORE

Completed in 2018, the wider Capital Dock development is a 690,000sq ft mixed-use scheme comprising 190 fully-occupied apartments; 2.5 acres of public space including a waterside park and playground; 460,000sq ft of fully occupied offices; along with 27,000sq ft of restaurant, bar, and food offerings, including Dublin’s flagship Brewdog Outpost and Fresh the Good Food market.