Characterful space ideal for hotel or loft-style apartments close to Temple Bar

66-67 Great Strand Street, Dublin. The four-storey property, which was originally built by Quakers for community and educational uses, is now on the market for €4m through Colliers

The first word that comes to mind when viewing 66/67 Strand Street, Dublin 1, is “space”. The second, which would follow very quickly, is “style”.

The four-storey property, which was originally built by Quakers for community and educational uses, is oozing with character. Now on the market for €4 million through Colliers, it would make an excellent hotel.

Many of the original features, such as the wooden staircase, are set in bright, open-plan accommodation with high ceilings, white walls, polished wooden floors and large round headed windows.

It could almost be a multilevel dance studio but, importantly, the four levels of space enjoy a very modern specification which includes Cat 6 cabling, Led lighting and an eight-person passenger lift which services all levels. Sales agents Colliers is seeking offers in the region of €4 million for the freehold which comes with full vacant possession.

The building is in excellent condition extending to a gross internal floor area of about 1,040sq m (c 10,800sq ft) and currently offers a superb standard of office accommodation that will appeal to both emerging and established business models.

The property is located on the north side of the river Liffey on Great Strand Street, close to the Millennium Bridge. It is within easy walking distance to Henry Street and Temple Bar. The immediate area has an interesting mix with an array of international restaurants and Dublin’s Italian Quarter, and there are a number of hotels nearby, including the Morrison, Clarence and Motel One.

Nigel Kingston of Colliers said: “The sale represents an excellent opportunity for a discerning purchaser to enhance the existing office space or with vision develop loft-style apartments or a boutique hotel, subject to planning”.

Such a move has to be an attractive option to an investor given the demand for hotel bedrooms in the capital.

The history of the building shows it was erected in 1868 by John McCurdy for the Religious Society of Friends (Quakers) primarily for the provision of education to the working classes of the inner city. In line with Quaker principles the building was a place of education and worship but also a community space, and was used for charitable works and as a refuge for those in need.

When the Quakers vacated the building in 1924 it became the headquarters of St John Ambulance and was in commercial use for the next 100 years right until the departure of the most recent occupiers ETSY in 2023.

It is an important building from both a social and architectural perspective, with its layers of historic 18th century domestic and 19th century industrial character.

The current owners have done much to identify and preserve original features to ensure the history of the fabric remains front and centre.