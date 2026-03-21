Government failure to criticise US over foreign policy ‘craven and subservient’, PBP conference told

TDs Paul Murphy, Richard Boyd Barrett and Ruth Coppinger at the top table during the Solidarity/People Before Profit conference at Wynn's Hotel in Dublin on Saturday

The Government’s response to efforts by the United States to effect regime change in a number of countries has been described as “silent, craven and subservient” at the Solidarity-People Before Profit conference in Dublin on Saturday.

Ruth Coppinger told the conference the lack of action suggested an official view that “Palestinian lives are utterly worthless”, as she admonished the Taoiseach’s failure to criticise US foreign policy when he met Donald Trump on St Patrick’s Day.

She also criticised the media for its generally positive coverage of the meeting.

Iranian-Irish woman Farah Parvazi told the conference the left needed to avoid weighing the lives of Palestinians against those of Iranians when taking a position on the current war in the region.

She described the attacks by the US, in conjunction with Israel, as “a grab for money, for oil and for power” but warned the left “can’t defend the regime because we support a free Palestine”.

[ Israel’s strategic aims, rather than America’s, are shaping the war with IranOpens in new window ]

“We need to support the people of the left in Iran, and they are there, who are anti the regime but also anti-imperialist.” She said there needed to be co-operation with all elements of the diaspora but suggested that many of those who expressed public support for Reza Pahlavi, son of the last Shah of Iran, were linked to people who had prospered under that regime and had had the opportunity to leave the country before it fell.

Farah Parvazi at the Solidarity/People Before Profit conference at Wynn's Hotel in Dublin on Saturday

After the conference, she told The Irish Times her Iranian father and the rest of the family had gone days at times not knowing whether close family members in Iran were still alive, since the war started.

“The Government needs to condemn the attack on Iran, but so far they haven’t even been able to speak out against the bombing in which 160 schoolgirls were murdered.”

The left, however, needed to avoid falling into the trap of supporting the regime because it was opposing the US and supporting Palestinians, she added.

“I have comrades who would be pro-regime, not in the sense that they’re pro the oppression and the killing but they see Iran as part of this axis of resistance, and if the axis falls, what does that mean for Palestine?

“But if you weigh people’s lives against each other in comparison like that, it doesn’t do anyone any favours.”

Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown councillor Dave O’Keeffe told the conference there are many who claim Ireland is too small and unimportant for it to make its voice heard on the conflict but, he said, “We are to data what the Strait of Hormuz is to oil. If we turned the data off tomorrow, the whole world would notice.”

Emmet Farrell spoke in favour of a motion in support of Palestine, arguing that work needed to be done to build a coalition that would back action against Israel, including a sports boycott. The Football Association of Ireland (FAI), he suggested, should not fulfil the men’s senior team’s Nation’s League fixtures against Israel later this year.

Asked about the potentially dire financial consequences of such a move for the association, Richard Boyd Barrett said: “Look, I’m a huge football supporter, and I’ve played football all my life, and the failure of the Irish Government to impose sanctions, to boycott and divest and sanction Israel, certainly creates a difficulty for the FAI. But I still think the FAI should boycott the game.

“Of course, if the Irish Government took a more principled stance, imposed sanctions and pledged support to the FAI in joining that boycott then that would certainly make it a hell of a lot easier for the FAI to do the right thing.”