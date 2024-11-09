Fine Gael promises 11% VAT rate for hospitality industry just weeks after Budget

Taoiseach Simon Harris speaking at Fitzwilliam Hall in Dublin at the Fine Gael launch of its plan to cut costs for businesses. Photograph: Gareth Chaney/PA Wire

Fine Gael has pledged to cut the VAT rate for the hospitality sector to 11 per cent, according to a new party election promise – just weeks after no change was implemented in the Budget.

Taoiseach Simon Harris set out his party’s plan for businesses at the start of a busy day of campaigning on Saturday, on the morning after formally announcing the general election.

The VAT pledge comes just more than a month after the Coalition Government chose not to – despite extensive lobbying from the sector.

The rate had previously been cut to 9 per cent to support such businesses during the pandemic before being restored to 13.5 per cent.

The industry had been calling for a 9 per cent rate in the Budget announced on October 1st, with an 11 per cent middle ground also floated.

However, no such cut was announced and the rate remained at 13.5 per cent – much to the disappointment of hospitality representatives.

On Saturday, Social Democrats leader Holly Cairns said: “Election promises coming from some coalition partners now, pledging belated support to small businesses, are too little and too late.”

Describing VAT as a “blunt instrument”, she said her party would split food and accommodation businesses, for the purposes of the tax, “and apply a reduced 9 per cent VAT rate on food and beverages”.

Ms Cairns added: “A major hotel in Dublin, charging exorbitant rates for rooms, cannot and should not be compared to a small cafe in west Cork.”

Fine Gael is also promising a PRSI rebate for small local businesses and €4,000 grants towards energy bills for the hospitality sector.

Minister for Justice Helen McEntee also said her party would implement a retail crime strategy.

Fine Gael’s Coalition partners Fianna Fáil and the Greens also hit the campaign trail on Friday, ahead of polling day on November 29th. Sinn Féin and Labour were among the Opposition parties appealing to the public to vote for a change of government.

The campaign got under way after President Michael D Higgins dissolved the 33rd Dáil shortly after 2pm on Friday at the request of Taoiseach.

After departing Áras an Uachtaráin, Mr Harris canvassed voters in several locations around Dublin, including at Friday night’s Ireland v New Zealand rugby match, as did politicians from several parties, including the Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin.

In a statement issued when the election was officially announced, Mr Martin promised that the Fianna Fáil campaign “will put policy before politics, substance before soundbite”.

In a new policy pledge on the environment, Fianna Fáil says it is committed to new onshore and offshore wind farms and solar farms with a combined output above the current capacity in Ireland. It is also promising investment in policies its Green Party colleagues have championed in government – such as bus, rail and light rail.

The party is also promising an expansion of the electric vehicle charging network and promise incentives for farmers on water quality targets.

The Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald acknowledged her party’s recent difficulties but sought to rediscover something of the insurgent spirit which saw her party win the largest share of the vote at the last general election.

As had been agreed between the Coalition leaders, polling day was set for November 29th by the Minister for Housing and Local Government Darragh O’Brien, with the close of nominations on Saturday November 16th. The new Dáil will meet on Wednesday December 18th, though there is a widespread expectation that a new government is unlikely to be formed until the new year.

About 3.6 million people are eligible to vote in the election, with more than 323,000 having joined the register this year, following a campaign by the Electoral Commission.

Next Tuesday, November 12th, is the last day to register to vote (to register see checktheregister.ie). – Additional reporting PA