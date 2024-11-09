General election campaign kicks off with big promises from parties

Taoiseach Simon Harris with New Zealand fans before the Ireland rugby game outside the Aviva stadium in Dublin on Friday. Photograph: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

After weeks of speculation and anticipation, the general election campaign is finally under way after President Michael D Higgins dissolved the 33rd Dáil shortly after 2pm on Friday at the request of Taoiseach Simon Harris.

More than adequately forewarned, political leaders on all sides hit the campaign trail from early Friday, with election posters up and several high-profile canvasses in Dublin.

Speaking before he left Government Buildings, Mr Harris thanked his Coalition partners and appealed to people to “value your vote, use your voice”.

“If you give me your trust,” he said, “I will you give you my all.”

After departing Áras an Uachtaráin, Mr Harris canvassed voters in several locations around Dublin, including at Friday night’s Ireland v New Zealand rugby match, as did politicians from several parties, including the Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin.

In a statement issued when the election was officially announced, Mr Martin promised that the Fianna Fáil campaign “will put policy before politics, substance before soundbite”.

He pledged “new policies on tackling high prices, on helping people to buy or rent a home, on expanding health services, supporting education, tackling crime, and on many other areas”.

The Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald acknowledged her party’s recent difficulties but sought to rediscover something of the insurgent spirit which saw her party win the largest share of the vote at the last general election.

“Those that have held the reins of power for a century think that this election is a foregone conclusion, that they will have it all their own way again and simply walk back into Government Buildings,” she said.

“But the Irish people will have something to say about that.”

As had been agreed between the Coalition leaders, polling day was set for November 29th by the Minister for Housing and Local Government Darragh O’Brien, with the close of nominations on Saturday November 16th. The new Dáil will meet on Wednesday December 18th, though there is a widespread expectation that a new government is unlikely to be formed until the new year.

About 3.6 million people are eligible to vote in the election, with more than 323,000 having joined the register this year, following a campaign by the Electoral Commission. The commission’s chief executive Art O’Leary said that “time and time again in Ireland’s elections we have seen the value of every single vote, so don’t miss out and make sure you’re registered to vote”.

Next Tuesday, November 12th, is the last day to register to vote.

“It takes under three minutes to register on checktheregister.ie with your Eircode and PPS number,” Mr O’Leary said. “Your vote is your voice.”

Meanwhile, Fine Gael will launch the first big election promise of the campaign this morning when it unveils a package of measures to support businesses. Top of the list is a pledge to reduce the VAT rate for hospitality businesses to 11 per cent from the current 13.5 per cent rate. The industry ran a big campaign in advance of the budget to secure a reduction to 9 per cent but was ultimately unsuccessful.

The Fine Gael plan would see the 9 per cent rate abolished and a new 11 per cent rate established. This would mean a small number of categories would increase from 9 per cent to 11 per cent, including gas and electricity charges – though these are due to increase in April anyway. VAT on gym fees would also increase to 11 per cent, but Fine Gael plans to offer a tax break to employers to contribute to their employees’ gym fees.

Fine Gael will also promise a rebate to employers on their PRSI contributions for lower-paid staff. Businesses with fewer than 50 staff will be able to avail of the scheme which will be implemented from May 1st of next year if Fine Gael is in government, the party will pledge. It will also promise a repeat of the “Power Up” scheme which enables small businesses to claim grants to help with energy costs.

The full cost of the Fine Gael promises today is estimated at €800 million.

Elsewhere, Fianna Fáil will commit to new onshore and offshore wind farms and solar farms with a combined output above the current capacity in Ireland, while also promising investment in policies its Green Party colleagues have championed in government – such as bus, rail and light rail.

The party will promise an expansion of the electric vehicle charging network and promise incentives for farmers on water quality targets.