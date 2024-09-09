New Stormont programme for government focuses on ‘lifting everybody up’, says O’Neill

Northern Ireland First Minister Michelle O’Neill (left) and deputy First Minister Emma Little Pengelly in Parliament Buildings, Belfast, for the launch of a draft programme for government on Monday. Photograph: David Young/PA Wire

The Stormont Executive’s first draft programme for government in over a decade focuses on “prosperity and lifting everybody up”, according to First Minister Michelle O’Neill.

Speaking following the unveiling of the 88-page document on Monday, Ms O’Neill acknowledged its aims were ambitious but that executive ministers were in “listening mode” ahead of an eight-week public consultation on the blueprint.

She said she recognised the difficult financial context and the fact they were releasing the plan with during a reduced Assembly mandate – with just two-and-a-half years remaining.

“I am confident that we have the plan in which we can turn things around. I am also very confident that we can be judged along the way when we have the final programme for government ... we’re going to publish annual reports, we’re going to be able to be measured by what we have set out to achieve,” Ms O’Neill told the Assembly.

Nine priorities are outlined and include reducing health service waiting lists, more affordable childcare, tackling the increase in violence against women and girls, protecting Lough Neagh and growing the economy.

There have been more than 20 women killed in Northern Ireland since 2020 amid rising femicide rates and the programme outlines its strategy “for generational and systemic change”.

However, the document’s lack of detailed targets attracted criticism from the leader of the opposition, SDLP MLA Matthew O’Toole, who singled out the absence of a “clear target” for addressing NHS delays.

Latest figures show that waiting lists for a first consultant appointment in Northern Ireland have soared from just over 77,000 patients in 2008/09 to 428,000 for 2023/24.

“It’s a critical part of our role as a constructive opposition not simply to throw snowballs from the sidelines, but to say to the Executive, what is your plan?,” Mr O’Toole said.

“What are the timelines and where and when will they be delivered? When those come forward, honestly we will be sincere and constructive in welcoming that.”

Deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly accused Mr O’Toole of “relentless negativity”, describing his comments as “groundhog day only without any of the fun or entertainment in it”.

Asked whether the Executive had the resources to deliver the programme for government, Ms Little-Pengelly confirmed she and Ms O’Neill have a meeting with the UK treasury on Thursday.

“We can do some things if we have a more limited budget but of course we can do more to improve lives if we have got a better budget,” she said.

Other priorities outlined are providing better support for children and young people with special educational needs (SEN); providing more social, affordable and sustainable housing and making communities safer.

A plan to reform and transform public services will be assisted with the establishment of a new £235 million Transformation Fund.

The paper noted the Executive will “consider” the recommendations of the All-Island Rail Review, while called for major investment in the railway network.

Despite the political row over the Casement Park redevelopment, the document said that all executive ministers will “make progress” on the project.

Ms Little-Pengelly told MLAs that the programme is “different from what has been attempted in the past” and outlines a “bold ambition for Northern Ireland”.

“It is reflective of the realities we face today but is also ambitious for the future. It is also realistic about the financial position we find ourselves in and the shortened mandate in which we operate. We make no apology for being ambitious, we want to build on our reputation as a great place to live, work, study, invest and visit,” she said.