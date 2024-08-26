Broadcaster Alison Comyn to run for Fianna Fáil in general election in Co Louth

Alison Comyn says she is 'deeply connected' to issues within the community and the wider county. Photograph: Cyril Byrne

Fianna Fáil has selected broadcaster and journalist Alison Comyn as a general election candidate in the constituency of Louth.

Comyn — who has worked for Sky, BBC and RTÉ — will join Fianna Fáil Senator Erin McGreehan on the ticket.

Comyn is from Drogheda and said she is “deeply connected” to issues within the community and the wider county of Louth.

The selection comes after television presenter Gráinne Seoige announced that she will contest the upcoming Fianna Fáil selection convention in Galway West.

Seoige is one of eight nominated candidates and will contest the convention next month. She is hoping to secure the seat that will be left vacant by retiring Fianna Fáil TD Éamon Ó Cuív.

Comyn, meanwhile, has said she wants to bring a “positive new dawn” for Louth.

“I was born, raised and educated in Drogheda and as a local journalist for almost 20 years I know the issues that affect our daily lives and I’m deeply connected to the heartbeat of our town and region. I know the stories, struggles, and successes that have shaped our community because I live in the region … The Drogheda area has faced serious challenges in recent years — and we’re not out of the woods yet — but I honestly believe it can be a thriving, vibrant community where everyone can flourish.

“I would like to thank Fianna Fáil for this opportunity … and I look forward to bringing a positive new dawn for Drogheda and Co Louth.”

Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin said Comyn is an “excellent addition to our Fianna Fáil ticket in Louth. She is a very accomplished candidate who will bring a wealth of experience to the campaign. In Erin and Alison we have a strong Fianna Fáil team in Louth that will work together in running a positive and energetic campaign in their communities.”