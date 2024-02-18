Regina Doherty beats Josepha Madigan to get Fine Gael European election nomination

Fine Gael’s choice to contest the European election for the Dublin constituency Senator Regina Doherty, with runner-up candidates Josepha Madigan TD and Senator Barry Ward. Photograph: Tom Honan

Fine Gael has selected Senator Regina Doherty to contest the European elections in June for the Dublin constituency, defeating favourite Josepha Madigan and fellow Senator Barry Ward in a convention held in Dublin City University on Sunday evening.

Ms Doherty was formerly a TD for Meath and a cabinet minister in the Fine Gael-Independent government and is currently the Fine Gael leader in the Seanad. She will aim to retain the seat held by Frances Fitzgerald, who is retiring at the next election.

“Fine Gael is a pro-European party with a proud record,” said Ms Doherty, adding she wished to ensure Dublin’s voice was “heard loudly” in the European Parliament.

Elsewhere, the Labour Party selected Prof Niamh Hourigan, an academic from the University of Limerick, as its candidate in the South constituency. “I will bring three priorities to Europe: to fight for a just transition to a greener economy; introducing a European plan for affordable housing; and protecting Irish neutrality,” said the sociologist who is the sister of Green TD Neasa Hourigan.

Sinn Féin selected Chris MacManus and Michelle Gildernew, a Westminster MP, to contest the Midlands-North West constituency.

Party president Mary Lou McDonald said voters could be certain the pair “will fight your corner and stand up for you in the European Parliament. They will move heaven and earth to make sure your voice is heard.”