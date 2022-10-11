Double welfare payment to kick in next week as eight welfare lump sums to be made

Minister for Social Protection Heather Humphreys and Minister for Public Expenditure and Reform, Michael McGrath, will set out the payment dates for the €1.2 billion welfare supports agreed in Budget 2023.

Eight different lump sum payments will be made to social welfare recipients from next Monday onwards under plans due to be agreed by Cabinet this morning.

Minister for Social Protection Heather Humphreys and Minister for Public Expenditure and Reform, Michael McGrath, will set out the payment dates for the €1.2 billion welfare supports agreed in Budget 2023.

The lump sum payments, which are being made in an attempt to offset the cost of living crisis, will be made between next week and Christmas.

They are focused on families, pensioners, carers, and people with disabilities.

The autumn welfare double lump sum payment will kick in from next Monday, benefiting 1.4 million people.

A double child benefit payment will be paid on the week beginning November 1st, to 639,000 families in respect of 1.2 million children.

The Fuel Allowance lump sum of €400 will kick in during the week commencing November 14th.

This will benefit 371,000 households — with this number set to rise to over 450,000 next year.

Also from November 14th, a €200 lump sum payment will be made to 234,000 people in receipt of the Living Alone Allowance.

There will be a €500 cost of living payment made to those in receipt of the Working Family Payment.

A €500 disability support grant will also be paid that week.

Furthermore, a €500 payment will also be made to over 130,000 carers in receipt of the Carers Support Grant.

A 100% Christmas Bonus will also be paid in the lead-up to Christmas, beginning on the week of December 5th.