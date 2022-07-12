Independent TD to vote for Government after Defence Forces funding announced

Funding for the Defence Forces will be increased to €1.5 billion by 2028 under Government plans. File photograph: Collins Dublin

Independent TD Cathal Berry will support the Government in today’s motion of confidence, further strengthening the expected margin of victory in the Dáil vote.

In a statement issued this morning, Mr Berry said he was “satisfied that the increased defence investment being approved by Cabinet this morning represents a significant step in the right direction for our Defence Forces and our country”.

Mr Berry, who is a TD for Kildare and a former Army officer, has campaigned for increased defence spending and indicated he was prepared to support the Government in return.

The Cabinet this morning is expected to approve a step change in defence funding over the coming years, rising from the current level of €1.1 billion to €1.5 billion by 2028 in what would be the largest single investment in the military in the history of the State.

Minister for Defence Simon Coveney and officials have been working on a new funding package for the Defence Forces since earlier this year when the report of the Commission on the Future of the Defence Forces issued a comprehensive report which found current levels of defence funding to be wholly inadequate.

“While a multitude of problems remain unsolved, this funding does at least provide funding for the hiring of additional people, the construction of more modern premises and an increase in take-home pay for our lowest paid personnel . . . On this basis I will be supporting the government in today’s motion of confidence,” Mr Berry said.

Earlier this morning, speaking on Newstalk Breakfast, the former Army Ranger said his vote would be dependent on “the quality of the proposal” of a pay increase for the lowest ranks in the Defence Forces.

As military personnel were the only workers with no access to the Workplace Relations Commission or the Labour Court or any form of industrial action, the Government needed to make a direct intervention, Mr Berry said.

The Government is expected to survive Tuesday’s vote on a Sinn Féin motion of no confidence in the Dáil amid an expectation that despite the loss of its majority, the votes will be there to keep the Coalition in power.

Although the Sinn Féin move exposes the Fianna Fáil-Fine Gael-Green Party coalition’s increasingly shaky Dáil numbers, senior Government sources belief the result of the vote will be “comfortable enough”.

Government sources are optimistic that they will get the support of Galway East independent Sean Canney and the Louth TD Peter Fitzpatrick. Contacts are ongoing with Waterford TD Matt Shanahan, it is understood.