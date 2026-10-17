Why you should cut a delayed doctor some slack

Sir, – I am sure that one day, when needed, Rachel Minogue (Letters, October 16th) will be grateful that her doctor spends more time with her than was allocated through the appointments system. This will inevitably lead to delay for subsequent patients.

Such delays are stressful for doctors and patients alike. This, however, is the nature of healthcare. Patients often have complex problems that take time to address.

Clinics cannot function like production lines while also delivering the high-quality service we all demand and expect. – Yours, etc,

ANDREW LEARY,

Lismore,

Co Waterford.