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Why you should cut a delayed doctor some slack

Some day, you might be the patient who needs more of their time

Letters to the Editor. Illustration: Paul Scott
The Irish Times - Letters to the Editor.
Sat Oct 17 2026 - 06:001 MIN READ

Sir, – I am sure that one day, when needed, Rachel Minogue (Letters, October 16th) will be grateful that her doctor spends more time with her than was allocated through the appointments system. This will inevitably lead to delay for subsequent patients.

Such delays are stressful for doctors and patients alike. This, however, is the nature of healthcare. Patients often have complex problems that take time to address.

Clinics cannot function like production lines while also delivering the high-quality service we all demand and expect. – Yours, etc,

ANDREW LEARY,

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Lismore,

Co Waterford.