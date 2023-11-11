The Irish Times view on Ireland’s defamation law: a threat to democracy

The free flow of information is the basic condition of a functioning democracy. Staunch that flow, as any would-be autocrat knows – through censorship, media repression or attacks on independent journalism – and every other freedom is imperilled.

There is nothing abstract about this. In many parts of the world, journalists work under the constant threat of violence and state persecution for simply doing their job. Elsewhere, the erosion of press freedom occurs more insidiously, driven by the spread of disinformation through unregulated online platforms; through commercial pressures leading to a less plural industry; and through bad laws that make public interest journalism a risky business.

In Ireland, the law on defamation has been in disrepute for years, drawing condemnation from the Council of Europe, the European Court of Human Rights, the European Commission and freedom-of-speech groups. It has produced an oppressive legal regime that is slow, costly, opaque and unpredictable. For both sides, to run a case in the courts is to roll the dice. A debatable, minor and inadvertent slur on someone’s reputation can result in a payout larger than the courts would give someone who lost both legs or suffered a serious brain injury. The costs involved in defending even the most vexatious or baseless claims are so high as to pose an existential risk to news organisations.

Defamation law must balance the freedom of the media with the rights of citizens to their good name. But the current system benefits no one except the rich and powerful and those with an interest in shutting down debate. The Government has committed to publishing new legislation soon. A general scheme of the Bill in April charted a cautious but progressive course, proposing the abolition of juries in defamation actions and introducing a right to seek dismissal of groundless claims – the “anti-Slapp” (Strategic Lawsuit Against Public Participation) defence – that could help protect journalists against moves to impede their work with pre-emptive actions. It would also require solicitors to advise clients to consider using the services of the Press Ombudsman and Press Council, which provide a quick, free and effective route to resolving disputes.

READ MORE

The draft Bill should have gone further by introducing a general “serious harm” test that would require claimants to prove at the outset that the alleged defamation was likely to cause serious harm to their reputation. But after more than a decade of delay, the law’s introduction would mark an important advance. The future of Ireland’s free and vibrant indigenous media is not assured. Any Government with a serious interest in giving citizens a chance to know the truth about their society, their politics and the exercise of power would prioritise these modest changes.