At least 10 people dead after flooding in Majorca

At least 10 people are believed to have died in Majorca after devastating floods hit the popular tourist island on Tuesday evening.

The town of Sant Llorenç des Cardassar, east of the capital, Palma, was hit particularly badly after torrential rainstorms led to flooding.

Two British nationals were among those killed in the area.

The deputy mayor of the town, Antonia Bauza, confirmed to Cadena SER radio that two other people killed in the area were locals. An elderly woman’s body was found in the basement of her house.

Two further victims died in the town of S’illot, authorities said.

The two British victims, believed to have been a couple, were reportedly in a taxi when they were caught in a flash flood.

Witnesses said a creek overflowed, creating a strong current of water and mud that buried cars and tore down trees.

“It all happened in less than 10 minutes,” a witness told Spanish TV. “We had to swim to try to survive.”

Authorities said 80 soldiers and seven vehicles from the military’s emergency unit joined more than 100 rescuers who had been working in the area overnight.

At least three towns closed schools and hundreds of people were given shelter in sport facilities as a result of the flooding.

The flooding also affected phone communications and forced the closure of at least seven major roads.

Some parts of the island received up to 23cm of rainfall in about four hours on Tuesday evening.

The Spanish weather agency said more heavy rainfall was expected on Wednesday in eastern and southern parts of the Iberian peninsula.

Spanish prime minister Pedro Sánchez called news of the flooding “devastating”.

He said: “My solidarity and support goes out to the families and friends of victims and all those affected by these tragic floods.” – PA