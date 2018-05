Church services

CATHEDRALS

Armagh -St Patrick’s Church of Ireland Sunday services at 10am (Holy Communion), 11am (Sung Eucharist) and 3:15pm (Choral Evensong). Mon to Sat at 9:30am (Said Matins) and 12:30pm (1st Wednesday of every month). Opening times for visitors are 9am to 4pm (Nov-March) and until 5pm (April-Oct). Group tours must be pre-arranged with the Cathedral Steward. You will be most welcome to join us at any of our Sunday or daily services or just to spend time either in quiet reflection or looking at the beautiful architecture. The Very Rev Gregory Dunstan, Dean of St. Patricks Church of Ireland Cathedral, Armagh City -Further information is available by, visiting: www.stpatricks-cathedral.org

Belfast -St Anne’s Cathedral Eucharist at 8am, 10am and 11am and Choral Evensong at 3.30pm. PEOPLE of all traditions and all faiths are welcome to join us. The cathedral is open for private prayer from 8am-6pm on Monday to Saturday and from 8am-4pm. on Sunday. There will always be a quiet area available. The cathedral is open for cultural visits on Monday to Saturday from 9am-5pm (last audio tour at 4.30pm), and from 1pm-3pm on Sundays. It will be closed to visitors during services.. Visit: www.belfastcathedral.org

Christ Church Cathedral, Waterford Sunday 6th May. Sixth Sunday of Easter. 8.30am Holy Communion in the Cathedral. 10.00 Holy Communion. Celebrant Canon Brian ORourke Communion setting: William Mathias Hymns:581, 231 (omit vv4 + 5), 549, 456 (omit v4). Communion anthem: God so loved the world - Goss. Voluntary: Prelude, Fugue and Ciacona - Buxtehude Holy communion at 1.15pm every Thursday

Down Cathedral, Downpatrick Sundays at 11:30am and Thursdays at 10am with Holy Communion. You are very welcome to visit Down Cathedral. Monday to Saturday, between 9.30am and 4pm. It is situated within a short walk from Downpatrick town centre and is adjacent to The Saint Patrick Centre. Down Cathedral is first and foremost a place for prayer and worship, not only for the local congregation and people of the Church of Ireland Diocese, but for all those in Ireland and beyond who cherish the faith of Patrick. It is in effect a house of prayer for all nations. VISIT downcathedral.org for further information.

National Cathedral of Saint Patrick, Dublin The Sixth sunday Of easter- 9.15 Eucharist said in the Lady Chapel. 11.15 Choral eucharist sung by the Cathedral Choir (Schola Mens voices) Byrd: Mass for Four Voices, Psalm: 98, Harper: Easter Anthems, Howells: Paean, Preacher: The Very Revd G.J.O. Dunstan, B.Th., M.A., Prebendary of Swords. 15.15 Choral evensong sung by Cathedral Choir (Schola Mens voices) - Canticles: Joubert: The Cape Town Service, Responses: Leigh, Psalm: 34, Walker: Dance my heart, Preacher: The Very Revd G.J.O. Dunstan, B.Th., M.A., Prebendary of Swords evening prayer will be said in the Lady Chapel at 17.30 on Monday. Matins is sung at 9.00 on Tuesday to Friday and evensong is sung at 17.30 on Tuesday to Thursday and at 18.15 on Friday. eucharist is said at 11.05 on Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday. For further information visit www.stpatrickscathedral.ie or telephone 01 453 9472.

CHURCH OF IRELAND

Ardamine Group, Co Wexford Monamolin 9.00am (Morning Prayer) Ardamine 10.15am (Morning Prayer) Kilnamanagh 11.45am (Holy Communion)

Christ Church Bray Sunday 6th May, 8.30am Holy Communion 1; 11am Holy Communion 2 with Holy Baptism.

Christ Church, Dunlaoghaire 9am - Holy Communion Service 1. 1030am - Holy Communion Service 1. Thursday 10th - Holy Communion Service 1 at 11.30am.

Cork Carrigaline Union. 930am- Morning Prayer - St John’s Monkstown. 11am- Holy Communion -St Mary’s Carrigaline. Every Wednesday at 1030am Holy Communion St Mary’s Carrigaline. www.carrigalineunion.org

Finglas (St Canice) Easter 6: 11.30 Eucharist

Glasnevin (St Mobhi) Easter 6: 11.30 Morning Prayer

Julianstown (St Mary’s), Co Meath Sunday 6th May (6th Sunday of Easter) 9.15am Morning Prayer. 10.30am Holy Communion

Rathmichael Parish 08.30 hrs. Holy Communion. 11.00 hrs. Holy Communion. 19.00 hrs. Evening Prayer.

Santry (St Pappan) Easter 6: 10.00 Eucharist

St Andrew’s, Lucan Sat 5th 6pm Holy Communion, Sun 7th 9am Holy Communion, 10am Service of the Word, Wed 9th 10am Holy Communion

St John the Evangelist, Park Avenue, Sandymount Sunday 6th May - St. John at the Latin Gate, St. Johns Patronal Festival: Sung Eucharist 11 a.m. We welcome The Most Revd. The Archbishop of Dublin who will preside and preach. Wednesday 9th May: Holy Eucharist 11 a.m. Thursday 10th May - Ascension Day: Sung Eucharist 7.30 p.m. www.sandymount.dublin.anglican.org

St Mary’s Leixlip 11.30am Holy Communion, Tue 8th 10am Holy Communion

St Matthias, Killiney - Ballybrack 9.00 am Holy Communion, 10.30 All Age Worship. Wednesday 10.30 am Holy Communion.

Whitechurch Parish 8.00 a.m., Holy Communion. 10.30 a.m., Family Service and Holy Baptism. 7.00 p.m., Holy Communion.

PRESBYTERIAN

About the Presbyterian Church in Ireland -The Presbyterian form of the Christian faith is best described as Reformed; with its strong emphasis on the Sovereignty of God, the Kingship of Christ and the authority of the Bible. For more information, and for a full list of congregations around the whole island of Ireland, visit: www.presbyterianireland.org

Adelaide Road Presbyterian Church, Dublin City 11am. All Welcome, Rev Sam Mawhinney. Church is located at the junction of Earlsfort Terrace and Adelaide Road, Dublin 2. Supervised creche is available. To find out more, visit: www.adelaideroadchurch.ie

Aghada Presbyterian Church, Co Cork 10am. Located at Church Road, Upper Aghada, Co. Cork (about 20 mins south of Midleton). All are welcome

Arklow Presbyterian Church Sunday 6th May at 10am. We are located on the Dublin Road, about 750m north of the Avoca Bridge. Pastor Nathan Duddy. Programme for children during the service. All are welcome. Visit us at http://arklowpresbyterianchurch.com

Athy and Carlow Presbyterian Churches 10am at Dublin Road, Athy and 11:30am at Athy Road, Carlow Town. (known locally as Scots Church). Carlow Presbyterian Church has a midweek fellowship night on Wednesdays at 8pm. Rev. Stephen Rea. All are welcome. Visit: www.carlowscotspc.ie

Blackrock St Andrews 9.45 am.Liz Lowrie.Junior Church and Creche. All wecome.

Bray (St Andrew’s) 10am at Quinsborough Road, Bray, Co. Wicklow. All Welcome. Contact: Rev Chris Kennedy at 01 280 1200 (Minister of Dun Laoghaire Presbyterian)

Bushmills, Co Antrim Sunday at 10:30am at Main Street, Bushmills. Rev Nancy Cubitt. Whether you are visiting Bushmills or have always lived in the area, you will be most welcome at Bushmills Presbyterian Church. Visit: bushmillspresbyterian.co.uk

Cahir Presbyterian Church, Co Tipperary 12 noon. All Welcome. We are located at Abbey Street, Tipperary Road (just before the railway bridge) For more details, contact Rev William Montgomery (Minister of Fermoy Presbyterian) 086 3729 144

Clones Group of Presbyterian Churches -serving the Monaghan and Fermanagh border region. Ballyhobridge and Clones at 10am and 11am on the 2nd and 4th Sunday of each month. Stonebridge at 11am on 1st and 3rd Sunday, and Newbliss at 12:15pm each and every Sunday. There is a United Family Service on the 5th Sunday of appropriate months -held in rotation -in either the Ballyhobridge, Clones or Stonebridge. For further information, visit our website: http://clonesgrouppresbyterianchurches.btck.co.uk

Clontarf and Scots Presbyterian Church, Dublin 3 11am opposite Clontarf Road DART Station. Rev Lorraine Ritchie; with programme for children during the service. All Welcome. Visit www.clontarfchurch.ie

Corryneary and Bailieborough Churches 10am at Trinity Presbyterian Church, Virginia Road, Bailieborough. 11:15am at First Bailieborough Presbyterian Church (Corglass) and 12:30pm at Corryneary Presbyterian Church. For further details visit: www.trinitybailieborough.com or contact Rev. Daryl Edwards (Convener). Tel: 049 5555 456

Donabate Presbyterian Church, Co Dublin 10:30am. Rev. Andy Carroll. We meet at Donabate and Portrane Community Centre. Everyone is welcome. Visit www.donabatepc.org to find out more and for directions

Donegal Town Presbyterian Church 11:30am at Meetinghouse Street, Donegal. Rev Stephen Richmond. All Welcome. Visit: http://donegaltownpresbyterianchurch.com or Tel: 074 9721 113

Drogheda Presbyterian Church 10:30am. Rev Damien Burke. All Welcome. We are located at Colpe Road, Drogheda (South) Co. Meath. Visit www.droghedapresbyterian.ie -for regular updates, visit: www.facebook.com/droghedapresbyterianchurch

Dun Laoghaire Presbyterian Church, Co Dublin 11:15am at York Road, Dun Laoghaire. Rev Chris Kennedy. Creche available, as well as a programme for children during the service. Our aim is to encourage people of all ages to become fully devoted followers of Jesus. Visit www.dl-pc.org to find out more

Dundalk Presbyterian Church, Co Louth 11:30am at Jocelyn Street, Dundalk, Co. Louth. Rev T.D. Hagan. All Welcome. Visit: www.facebook.com/dundalkpresbyterianchurch/

Enniskillen Presbyterian Church, Co Fermanagh Sunday at 11am, East Bridge Street, Enniskillen. Rev David Cupples. Our aim is to be a church which glorifies God; by enabling people to become mature disciples of Jesus Christ. We would love to see you at our Sunday Services and promise you a warm welcome. Visit: http://eknpres.org

Fermoy Presbyterian Church, Co Cork Rev William Montgomery. We meet on Sunday mornings at 10am for worship, teaching, prayer and fellowship. Our mission is to make disciples of Jesus by regularly meeting together to pray, study the Bible, worship and share our lives with each other and the local community. All are welcome. To find out more, visit our Facebook page: www.facebook.com/fermoypresbyterian

Galway City -United Methodist and Presbyterian Church is located at Victoria Place; just off Eyre Square and next to the Victoria Hotel. We meet at 11:30am and all Welcome. For further details, visit our website: http://unitedchurchgalway.ie

Glennan Presbyterian Church, Co Monaghan 10:30am at Glaslough, Co. Monaghan. Rev Stephen McNie. For the glory of God, Glennan exists to enable Christians to reach up in worship; reach out to our local community where He has placed us; reach in to create loving fellowship; and reach down to equip our people to serve Jesus in His world. All are welcome. Visit our Facebook page: www.facebook.com/glennan.church

Greystones, Co Wicklow 11am at Trafalgar Road, Greystones; opposite St. Bridgets School. Rev Gary Mc Dowell. All Welcome. To find out more, visit: www.greystonespc.org

Howth and Malahide, Co Dublin Sunday at 10am (Malahide) with Communion and 11:45am (Howth) with Communion. Christianity Explored on Wednesdays at 8pm (Howth). Rev Alastair Dunlop. Everyone is welcome to join us, as we share in the Good News of our Lord Jesus Christ. Creche facilities are available on Sundays, as well as a programme for children during the service. You are welcome to join us for tea and coffee after the service. Visit: www.hmpchurch.org to find out more

KELLS Bective Street, Kells, Co. Meath. Morning worship 10am led by Mr. Robert Wilson.. Visitors are very welcome. Tea/coffee served after the Service.

Kilkenny City 11:30am -Tea and Coffee served from 10:45am. Rev Daniel Reyes Martin. All Welcome. Further information available at: www.kilkennychurch.com

Killala, Ballina and Ballymote Rev Molly Deatherage. 10am (Killala Presbyterian Church, Co. Mayo), 11:15am (Ballina Presbyterian Church, Co. Mayo) and 2pm (Ballymote Presbyterian Church, Co. Sligo). All welcome. Visit www.ballinapresbyterian.ie or Tel: 086 0330 196

Lucan Presbyterian Church, Co Dublin 10:30am, Main Street, Lucan. Rev. Richard Houston. For more information, visit; www.lpc.ie

May Street Presbyterian Church, Belfast Traditional Service at 11am on Sundays. Tea and coffee is served before the service. The Thursday lunchtime services runs from 1.05pm to 1.30pm. The usual format includes prayer, a scripture reading, two items of praise and a short address. Rev Graeme Fowles (Convener). All welcome. For further details, visit: http://maystreetchurch.com/

Maynooth Presbyterian Church, Co Kildare -known locally as Maynooth Community Church; and meets together for worship on Sundays at 10:30am at Manor Mills Shopping Centre, Maynooth. Rev Keith McCrory. Free parking is available in the underground car park and the service takes place on the 1st Floor. To find out more, visit http://maynoothcc.org

Monaghan, (Ballyalbany) Our church is located in the northern part of Monaghan Town and everyone is welcome to our service at 12 noon; with tea and coffee served from 11:45am. Rev. Stephen McNie. For more information and how to find us, visit: www.facebook.com/ballyalbany

Monaghan, (First) 11:30am. Rev Alan Mitchell. First Monaghan Presbyterian Church is located at Dublin Street, Monaghan Town. All welcome. Visit: www.facebook.com/firstmonpres/

Mountmellick and Tullamore 10am at Mountmellick Methodist Church (Parnell Street) and noon at High Street, Tullamore. Rev. William Hayes. We are a warm, open, multi-national and welcoming church made up of people dedicated to serving Jesus in our community; and telling others about his love for them. All are welcome. For further information, visit: mountmellickpresbyterian.org or tullamorepresbyterian.org

Naas Presbyterian Church, Co Kildare Sundays at 11am Rev Mark Proctor. The church building is near the Post Office on Main Street, opposite the Town Hall. For further information, visit our Facebook page: www.facebook.com/NaasPCI

Newcastle Presbyterian Church, Co Down Sundays at 11am and 7pm at 39 Main Street, Newcastle, Co. Down. Rev Andrew Boreland. All are welcome. Visit our website to find out more: www.newcastlepresbyterian.org

Portadown (First), Co Armagh Sunday 6th May at 11am (Dr Brian Savage) and 6:30pm (Zach Cole). (Prayer meeting in Session Room at 5:45pm). We meet at Watson Street, Portadown, and you can be assured of a warm welcome. Rev. Robin Brown. To find out more, visit: www.firstportadown.org

Rathgar Presbyterian Church, Dublin Rev. Purvis Campbell. Known locally as Christ Church Rathgar. We meet on Sundays 11am at Rathgar Road, Dublin 6. (at the junction of Rathgar Road and Highfield Road). On Good Friday at 8pm, we meet for Service of Prayer and Reflection. We also meet on Maundy Thursday at 8pm for Holy Communion. Everyone welcome. To find out more, visit www.christchurchrathgar.org

Sligo Presbyterian Church Sunday worship at 11:30am, Church Street, Sligo Town. CAFFE (Coffee And Fellowship For Everyone) afterwards in the church hall. A warm welcome awaits you. Rev D Clarke. Visit: www.facebook.com/sligopresbyterianchurch

Smithborough Presbyterian Church, Co Monaghan Sundays at 10am. Rev. Alan Mitchell (Convenor). We are located 6 miles (10km) west of Monaghan Town on the N54 toward Clones. On arrival in Smithborough, turn right toward Roslea (just before the Esso Station) and we are located a further 100 metres on the right. You will be most welcome. Visit Facebook (Smithborough Presbyterian Church) to find our more.

Trinity Presbyterian Church, Cork City 11:45am at Little William Street, (off York Street) Cork City. We are an evangelical church committed to sharing the good news that Jesus is Lord and Saviour. All are welcome. Visit our new website: www.presbyteriancork.com

United Presbyterian and Methodist, Limerick City 11:30am. Rev V Lynch. All welcome. We are located at 51 O Connell Street, Limerick City; and known locally as Christ Church.

Wexford and Enniscorthy 10:30am at Ann Street, Wexford Town. (Beside the Post Office) and 12 noon at Mill Park Road, Enniscorthy. Rev David Conkey. For regular updates, and to find out more, visit: www.facebook.com/wexfordpresbyterians

METHODIST

Blanchardstown, Methodist Centre Tyrrelstown Town Centre (Behind Netpol). 10.30am Morning Worship - Tony O’Connor

Centenary, Leeson Park 10.30am Service of Holy Communion - Rev Dr Julian Hamilton

Cork South Kerry Circuit Cork. - Wesley Chapel, Ardfallen, Douglas Road. Morning Service (including Sunday School Crche) 11.30 am. Led by Rev. Wesley Campbell. Kinsale Morning service at 10.00 am. Led by Rev. Wesley Campbell. Youghal Morning Service at 10.00 am. Led by Mr. Ross Barrett

Dublin Central Mission, Lower Abbey Street, D1 11.00am Holy Communion Service - Rev Kenneth Lindsay. Wed 1.05pm - 1.35pm Service of Healing Wholeness

Dublin Korean Church meeting in Adelaide Road Presbyterian Church at 2.00pm - Rev Dr Heather Morris

Dundrum 11.00 Joint Communion Service Rev. Stephen Taylor (Minister)

Galway City -United Methodist and Presbyterian Church is located at Victoria Place; just off Eyre Square and next to the Victoria Hotel. We meet at 11:30am and all Welcome. For further details, visit our website: http://unitedchurchgalway.ie

Gorey 10.30 am Morning Worship, Rev Cheryl Patterson

Lucan 10.00am Morning Worship - Rev Katherine Kehoe

Rathgar 11.30am Service of Holy Communion - Rev Vanessa Wyse Jackson

Tallaght, Kiltalawn, Jobstown 11.45am Morning Worship - Dr Shelagh Waddington

United Presbyterian and Methodist, Limerick City 11:30am. Rev V Lynch. All welcome. We are located at 51 O Connell Street, Limerick City; and known locally as Christ Church.

BAPTIST

The Baptist Church in Ireland -THE Association of Baptist Churches in Ireland is a Gospel Partnership of 117 independent local churches who have voluntarily agreed to work together. These churches represent a Baptist community of over 20,000 across Ireland -North and South. For further information and for a full list of congregations, please visit: www.baptistsinireland.org

EVANGELICAL

Calvary Church, Charlestown, Co Mayo -we meet in the Charlestown Community Enterprise Building for Sunday Service at 11am, and for Bible study at 8pm on Wednesdays. All Welcome. Visit: www.calvarychurchcharlestown.ie/

RELIGIOUS SOCIETY OF FRIENDS

All Ireland Visitors welcome to public Meetings for Worship each Sunday in Meeting Houses at: ULSTER Belfast, Frederick Street, off York Street, 11 am South Belfast, 22 Marlborough Park North, 10.45 am Bessbrook, near Newry, Co Down, Deramore Road, 11.15 am Derry. The Gate Lodge, 91 Strand Rd., Derry. 1st 3rd 5th Sundays, 11am Coleraine, 52 Union Street, 11.30 am Grange, Co Tyrone, off Moy-Dungannon Road, 11 am Lisburn, Co Antrim, Prospect Hill, 4 Magheralave Road, 11am Lurgan, Co Armagh, Johnstons Row, off High Street 11 am Moyallon, near Gilford, Co Armagh, 117 Stramore Road, 1st 3rd Sundays, 11.30 am Richhill, Co Armagh, 15 Irish Street, 11 am Fermanagh Worship Group, Orchard Acre Farm, Nr Lisnarick, Co Fermanagh. 4th Sunday at 10.30am Hillsborough Old Meeting House, Park Lane, Hillsborough, Co Down. Last Sunday at 11.00am LEINSTER Dublin:4-5 Eustace Street, Temple Bar, 11 am; also Thursday 6.15 pm. Dublin Churchtown, 82 Lr Churchtown Rd, 11 am Dublin: Rathfarnham, 62 Crannagh Rd, 10.30 am Dublin: Monkstown, Pakenham Rd, 10.30 am Drogheda, Drogheda Grammar School, Mornington Road, 2nd 4th Sundays, 11 am Ballitore, Co Kildare, off Carlow Rd, 11 am Edenderry, Co Offaly, Fr Kearns St, last Sunday, 11.30 am Enniscorthy, Co Wexford, Wexford Rd, 11 am Kilkenny Worship Group, Highbank Orchard, 2nd Sunday pwrochfordgmail.com MUNSTER Cork, Summerhill South, 11 am Bantry Worship Group, Christian Fellowship Church, The Square 2nd Tuesday at 6pm Killarney Worship Group, Old Monastery, Port Road, 2nd 4th Sundays, 11 am Limerick, Southville Gardens, Ballinacurra, 11 am Galway, St Nicholas Parochial School, Waterside, Galway. 10.30 am Waterford, Newtown, 10 am Roscrea, 1st 3rd Fridays at 8pm, last Sunday at 11am phone 0505 41394 for details. Scariff Worship Group, Raheen Wood Steiner School, Tuamgraney, Co Clare. 1st Tuesday of the month at 8pm Skibbereen Worship Group, Lisheen House, Ilen Street 11am 3rd Sunday in month.