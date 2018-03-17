Church services

CATHEDRALS

Christ Church Cathedral, Waterford Saturday 17th March. St Patricks Day. 10.00 am. Service in Irish and English with Revd Dr. C OD Smyth Hymns: 321, 611 (2nd tune), 459 (vv1,2 +8), 536. Sunday 18th March . Fifth Sunday in Lent 10.00am. Family service. With the Dean. Hymns: Trinity gospel choir Holy communion at 1.15pm every Thurdsday.

Down Cathedral, Downpatrick Sundays at 11:30am and Thursdays at 10am with Holy Communion. You are very welcome to visit Down Cathedral. Monday to Saturday, between 9.30am and 4pm. It is situated within a short walk from Downpatrick town centre and is adjacent to The Saint Patrick Centre. DOWN CATHEDRAL is first and foremost a place for prayer and worship, not only for the local congregation and people of the Church of Ireland Diocese, but for all those in Ireland and beyond who cherish the faith of Patrick. It is in effect a house of prayer for all nations. VISIT downcathedral.org for further information.

National Cathedral of Saint Patrick, Dublin THE FIFTH SUNDAY OF LENT - 9.15 EUCHARIST said in the Lady Chapel. 11.15 CHORAL EUCHARIST sung by the Gentlemen of Cathedral Choir Josquin: Missa Pange Lingua, Tallis: Salvator mundi, Psalm: 119, Bach: Prelude and Fugue in C Minor, Preacher: The Revd P.R. Campion, B.A., B.Th., M.A., M.Phil, Precentor. 15.15 CHORAL EVENSONG sung by the Gentlemen of the Cathedral Choir - Desmond: Fauxbourdons, Leigh (MV), Psalm: 93, Desmond: The Falling Tear, Bach: Herzlich tut mich varlangen. EVENING PRAYER is said at 17.30 on Monday. MATINS is sung at 9.00 and EVENSONG at 17.30 Tuesday to Friday. EUCHARIST is said at 11.05 on Monday, Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday. For further information visit www.stpatrickscathedral.ie or telephone 01 453 9472.

St Annes Cathedral, Belfast Eucharist at 8am, 10am and 11am and Choral Evensong at 3.30pm. PEOPLE of all traditions and all faiths are welcome to join us. The cathedral is open for private prayer from 8am-6pm on Monday to Saturday and from 8am-4pm. on Sunday. There will always be a quiet area available. THE CATHEDRAL is open for cultural visits on Monday to Saturday from 9am-5pm (last audio tour at 4.30pm), and from 1pm-3pm on Sundays. It will be closed to visitors during services.. Visit: www.belfastcathedral.org

St Patricks Cathedral, Armagh City Sunday services at 10am (Holy Communion), 11am (Sung Eucharist) and 3:15pm (Choral Evensong). Mon to Sat at 9:30am (Said Matins) and 12:30pm (1st Wednesday of every month). OPENING times for visitors are 9am to 4pm (Nov-March) and until 5pm (April-Oct). Group tours must be pre-arranged with the Cathedral Steward. YOU WILL be most welcome to join us at any of our Sunday or daily services or just to spend time either in quiet reflection or looking at the beautiful architecture. The Very Rev Gregory Dunstan, Dean of St. Patrick’s Church of Ireland Cathedral, Armagh City -FURTHER information is available by, visiting: www.stpatricks-cathedral.org

CHURCH OF IRELAND

Ardamine Group, Co Wexford Monamolin 9.00am (Morning Prayer) Ardamine 10.15am (Holy Communion) Kilnamanagh 11.45am (Holy Communion)

Christ Church Bray Sunday 18th March 8.30am Holy Communion 1 ; 11am Holy Communion 2. Wednesday 21st March 11am Holy Communion 1.

Christ Church, Dunlaoghaire 9am - Holy Communion Service 2. 1030am - Holy Communion Service 2. Thursday 22nd March - Holy Communion Service 1.

Cork Carrigaline Union. 930am- Morning Prayer - St John’s Monkstown. 11am- Holy Communion -St Mary’s Carrigaline. Every Wednesday at 1030am Holy Communion St Mary’s Carrigaline. www.carrigalineunion.org

Finglas (St Canice) Lent 5: 11.30 Eucharist

Glasnevin (St Mobhi) Lent 5: 11.30 Morning Prayer

Julianstown (St Mary’s), Co Meath Sunday 18th March (5th Sunday in Lent) 10 30am Holy Communion

Rathmichael Parish 08.30 hrs. Holy Communion. 11.00 hrs. Holy Communion. 19.00 hrs. Compline.

Sandford Parish, Ranelagh Sandford 10am Morning Prayer. St Philip’s 8.30am Holy Communion, 11.30am Morning Prayer.

Santry (St Pappan) Lent 5: 10.00 Eucharist

St Andrew’s, Lucan Sat 17th 10am Holy Communion, Sun 18th 9am Holy Communion, 10am Service of the Word, Wed 21st 10am Holy Communion, 8pm Lenten Service

St John the Evangelist, Park Avenue, Sandymount St. Patrick’s Day: Sung Eucharist 11 a.m. Sunday 18th March - Lent 5: Sung Eucharist 11 a.m. www.sandymount.dublin.anglican.org

St Mary’s Leixlip Sat 17th 11am Holy Communion, Sun 18th 11.30am Holy Communion, Tue 20th 10am Holy Communion

St Matthias, Killiney - Ballybrack 9.00 am Holy Communion, 10.30 Service of the Word. Wednesday 10.30 am Holy Communion, 7.00 pm Lent Study Group.

Whitechurch Saturday 17th March. 10.30 a.m., Holy Communion. Sunday 18th March. 8.00 a.m., Holy Communion. 10.30 a.m., Holy Communion. Sunday Club. 7.00 p.m., A Service of Healing and Wholeness.

Zion Church, Rathgar Sunday, 18th March 2018 - The Fifth Sunday in Lent: 9.00am Holy Communion. 10.30am A Service of the Word and Holy Baptism. We welcome Benjamin Harvey Mitchell and Alice Emily Bridget O’Meara. 10.30am Sunday Club. Wednesday, 21st March - 10.30am Holy Communion.

PRESBYTERIAN

About the Presbyterian Church in Ireland -The Presbyterian form of the Christian faith is best described as Reformed; with its strong emphasis on the Sovereignty of God, the Kingship of Christ and the authority of the Bible. For more information, and for a full list of congregations around the whole island of Ireland, visit: www.presbyterianireland.org

Adelaide Road Presbyterian Church, Dublin City 11am. All Welcome, Rev Sam Mawhinney. Church is located at 18a Adelaide Road, Dublin 2. Supervised creche is available. To find out more, visit: www.adelaideroadchurch.ie

Aghada Presbyterian Church, Co Cork 10am. Located at Church Road, Upper Aghada, Co. Cork (about 20 mins south of Midleton). All are welcome

Arklow Presbyterian Church Sunday 18th March at 10am. Pastor Nathan Duddy. Childrens programme during the service. All are welcome. Visit us at www.arklowpc.com

Athy and Carlow Presbyterian Churches 10am at Dublin Road, Athy and 11:30am at Athy Road, Carlow Town. (known locally as Scots Church). Carlow Presbyterian Church has a midweek fellowship night on Wednesdays at 8pm. Rev. Stephen Rea. All are welcome. Visit: www.carlowscotspc.ie

Blackrock St Andrews 9.45 am.Reverend K P Meyer.Junior Church and Creche..All welcome.

Bray (St Andrew’s) 11:30am at Quinsborough Road, Bray, Co. Wicklow. All Welcome. Contact: Rev Chris Kennedy at 01 280 1200 (Minister of Dun Laoghaire Presbyterian)

Bushmills Presbyterian Church, Co Antrim 10:30am, Main Street, Bushmills. Rev Nancy Cubitt. Whether you are visiting Bushmills or have always lived in the area, you will be most welcome at Bushmills Presbyterian Church. Visit: bushmillspresbyterian.co.uk

Cahir Presbyterian Church, Co Tipperary 12 noon. All Welcome. We are located at Abbey Street, Tipperary Road (just before the railway bridge) For more details, contact Rev William Montgomery (Minister of Fermoy Presbyterian) 086 3729 144

Cavan Presbyterian Church 11:15am. Rev G.J. Mackarel. Located at junction of Town Hall Street and Farnham Street, Cavan Town. All Welcome

Christ Church, Sandymount, Dublin 4 United Presbyterian and Methodist Church. 11am at Sandymount Green, Dublin 4 -all welcome. Reverend K P Meyer

Clontarf and Scots Presbyterian Church, Dublin 3 11am opposite Clontarf Road DART Station. Rev Lorraine Ritchie; with programme for children during the service. All Welcome. Visit www.clontarfchurch.ie

Corboy and Mullingar 10am at Corboy -located off the N4 between Edgeworthstown and Longford Town -and 11:30am at Raithin; opposite Educate Together National School, Mullingar. For more information, visit: corboypresbyterian.com and/or mullingarpresbyterian.com -we would be delighted to welcome you.

Corryneary and Bailieborough Churches 10am at Trinity Presbyterian Church, Virginia Road, Bailieborough. 11:15am at First Bailieborough Presbyterian Church (Corglass) and 12:30pm at Corryneary Presbyterian Church. For further details visit: www.trinitybailieborough.com or contact Rev. Daryl Edwards (Convener). Tel: 049 5555 456

Donabate Presbyterian Church, Co Dublin 10:30am. Rev. Andy Carroll. We meet at Donabate and Portrane Community Centre. Everyone is welcome. Visit www.donabatepc.org to find out more and for directions

Donegal Town Presbyterian Church 11:30am at Meetinghouse Street, Donegal. Rev Stephen Richmond. All Welcome. Visit: http://donegaltownpresbyterianchurch.com

Drogheda Presbyterian Church Morning Worship at 10:30am. Rev Damien Burke. All Welcome. We are located at Colpe Road, Drogheda (South) Co. Meath. Visit www.droghedapresbyterian.ie -for regular updates, visit: www.facebook.com/droghedapresbyterianchurch

Dun Laoghaire Presbyterian Church, Co Dublin 11:15am at York Road, Dun Laoghaire. Rev Chris Kennedy. Creche available, as well as a programme for children during the service. Our aim is to encourage people of all ages to become fully devoted followers of Jesus. Visit www.dl-pc.org to find out more

Dundalk Presbyterian Church, Co Louth 11:30am at Jocelyn Street, Dundalk, Co. Louth. Rev T.D. Hagan. All Welcome. Visit: www.facebook.com/dundalkpresbyterianchurch/

Enniskillen Presbyterian Church, Co Fermanagh 11am at East Bridge Street, Enniskillen. Rev David Cupples. Our aim is to be a church which glorifies God; by enabling people to become mature disciples of Jesus Christ. We would love to see you at our Sunday Services and promise you a warm welcome. Visit: http://eknpres.org

Fermoy Presbyterian Church, Co Cork Rev William Montgomery. We meet on Sunday mornings at 10am for worship, teaching, prayer and fellowship. Our mission is to make disciples of Jesus by regularly meeting together to pray, study the Bible, worship and share our lives with each other and the local community. All are welcome. To find out more, visit our Facebook page: www.facebook.com/fermoypresbyterian

Findlaters -Abbey Presbyterian Church 11am at Parnell Square, Dublin City. Rev Alan Boal. All welcome. Abbey exists to share Gods purpose; becoming more Christ-like as we go, and show the Gospel to the City. To find out more, visit: www.abbeychurch.ie

Galway City -United Methodist and Presbyterian Church is located at Victoria Place; just off Eyre Square and next to the Victoria Hotel. We meet at 11:30am and all Welcome. For further details, visit our website: http://unitedchurchgalway.ie

Glennan Presbyterian Church, Co Monaghan 10:30am at Glaslough, Co. Monaghan. Rev Stephen McNie. For Gods Glory, Glennan exists to enable Christians to reach up in worship; reach out to our local community where He has placed us; reach in to create loving fellowship; and reach down to equip our people to serve Jesus in His world. All are welcome. Visit our Facebook page: www.facebook.com/glennan.church

Greystones Presbyterian Church, Co Wicklow 11am at Trafalgar Road, Greystones; opposite St. Bridgets School. Rev Gary Mc Dowell. All Welcome. To find out more, visit: www.greystonespc.org

Howth Presbyterian Church, Co Dublin 11:45am. Rev Alastair Dunlop. Everyone is welcome to join us, as we share in the Good News of our Lord Jesus Christ. Creche facilities are available on Sundays, as well as a programme for children during the service. You are welcome to join us for tea and coffee before or after the service. Visit: www.hmpchurch.org to find out more

KELLS Bective Street, Kells, Co. Meath. Morning worship 10am led by Mr. Uel Gamble. Visitors are very welcome. Tea/coffee served after the Service.

Kilkenny City 11:30am -Tea and Coffee served from 10:45am. Rev Daniel Reyes Martin. All Welcome. Further information available at: www.kilkennychurch.com

Killala, Ballina and Ballymote Rev Molly Deatherage. 10am (Killala Presbyterian Church, Co. Mayo), 11:15am (Ballina Presbyterian Church, Co. Mayo) and 2pm (Ballymote Presbyterian Church, Co. Sligo). All welcome. Visit www.ballinapresbyterian.ie or Tel: 086 0330 196

Lucan Presbyterian Church, Co Dublin 10:30am, Main Street, Lucan. Rev. Richard Houston. For more information, visit; www.lpc.ie

Malahide Presbyterian Church, Co Dublin 10am. Rev Alastair Dunlop. Everyone is welcome to join us, as we share in the Good News of our Lord Jesus Christ. Creche facilities are available on Sundays, as well as a programme for children during the service. You are welcome to join us for tea and coffee before or after the service. Visit: www.hmpchurch.org to find out more

May Street Presbyterian Church, Belfast 11am on Sundays; and a lunchtime service on Thursdays from 1:05pm to 1:30pm. Rev Wilfred Orr (Convener). All welcome. For further details, visit: http://maystreetchurch.com/

Maynooth Presbyterian Church, Co Kildare -known locally as Maynooth Community Church; and meets together for worship at 10:30am at Manor Mills Shopping Centre, Maynooth. Rev Keith McCrory. Free parking is available in the underground car park and the service takes place on the 1st Floor. To find out more, visit http://maynoothcc.org

Monaghan, (Ballyalbany) Our church is located in the northern part of Monaghan Town and everyone is welcome to our service at 12 noon; with tea and coffee served from 11:45am. Rev. Stephen McNie. For more information and how to find us, visit: www.ballyalbanychurch.ie or www.facebook.com/ballyalbany

Monaghan, (First) 11:30am. Rev Alan Mitchell. First Monaghan Presbyterian Church is located at Dublin Street, Monaghan Town. All welcome. Visit: www.facebook.com/firstmonpres/

Mountmellick and Tullamore 10am at Mountmellick Methodist Church (Parnell Street) and noon at High Street, Tullamore. Rev. William Hayes. We are a warm, open, multi-national and welcoming church made up of people dedicated to serving Jesus in our community; and telling others about his love for them. All are welcome. For further information, visit: mountmellickpresbyterian.org or tullamorepresbyterian.org

METHODIST

Blanchardstown, Methodist Centre Tyrrelstown Town Centre (Behind Netpol). 10.30am Morning Worship - Rev Kenneth Lindsay

Centenary, Leeson Park 10.30am Morning Worship - Rev Andrew Dougherty

Cork South Kerry Circuit Cork. - Wesley Chapel, Ardfallen, Douglas Road. Morning Service (including Sunday School Crche) 11.30 am. Led by Rev. Geraldine Gracie. Kinsale Morning service at 10.00 am. Led by Mr. Charles Payne. Youghal Morning Service at 10.00 am. Led by Rev. Wesley Campbell.

Dublin Central Mission, Lower Abbey Street, D1 11.00am Morning Worship - Rev Des Bain. Wed 1.05pm - 1.35pm Service of Healing Wholeness

Dublin Korean Church meeting in Adelaide Road Presbyterian Church at 2.00pm - Rev Yongnam Park

Dundrum 10.00 Worship Service Mr Bruce Mullen (Local Preacher) 11.30 Elevate Caf-style Service

Galway City -United Methodist and Presbyterian Church is located at Victoria Place; just off Eyre Square and next to the Victoria Hotel. We meet at 11:30am and all Welcome. For further details, visit our website: http://unitedchurchgalway.ie

Gorey 10.30am Morning Worship, Rev Cheryl Patterson

Lucan 10.00am Morning Worship - Rev Katherine Kehoe

Rathgar 11.30am Morning Worship - Rev Vanessa Wyse Jackson

Tallaght, Kiltalawn, Jobstown 11.45am Morning Worship - Dr Shelagh Waddington

RELIGIOUS SOCIETY OF FRIENDS

All Ireland Visitors welcome to public Meetings for Worship each Sunday in Meeting Houses at: ULSTER Belfast, Frederick Street, off York Street, 11 am South Belfast, 22 Marlborough Park North, 10.45 am Bessbrook, near Newry, Co Down, Deramore Road, 11.15 am Derry. The Gate Lodge, 91 Strand Rd., Derry. 1st 3rd 5th Sundays, 11am Coleraine, 52 Union Street, 11.30 am Grange, Co Tyrone, off Moy-Dungannon Road, 11 am Lisburn, Co Antrim, Prospect Hill, 4 Magheralave Road, 11am Lurgan, Co Armagh, Johnstons Row, off High Street 11 am Moyallon, near Gilford, Co Armagh, 117 Stramore Road, 1st 3rd Sundays, 11.30 am Richhill, Co Armagh, 15 Irish Street, 11 am Fermanagh Worship Group, Orchard Acre Farm, Nr Lisnarick, Co Fermanagh. 4th Sunday at 10.30am Hillsborough Old Meeting House, Park Lane, Hillsborough, Co Down. Last Sunday at 11.00am LEINSTER Dublin:4-5 Eustace Street, Temple Bar, 11 am; also Thursday 6.15 pm. Dublin Churchtown, 82 Lr Churchtown Rd, 11 am Dublin: Rathfarnham, 62 Crannagh Rd, 10.30 am Dublin: Monkstown, Pakenham Rd, 10.30 am Drogheda, Drogheda Grammar School, Mornington Road, 2nd 4th Sundays, 11 am Ballitore, Co Kildare, off Carlow Rd, 11 am Edenderry, Co Offaly, Fr Kearns St, last Sunday, 11.30 am Enniscorthy, Co Wexford, Wexford Rd, 11 am Kilkenny Worship Group, Highbank Orchard, 2nd Sunday pwrochfordgmail.com MUNSTER Cork, Summerhill South, 11 am Bantry Worship Group, Christian Fellowship Church, The Square 2nd Tuesday at 6pm Killarney Worship Group, Old Monastery, Port Road, 2nd 4th Sundays, 11 am Limerick, Southville Gardens, Ballinacurra, 11 am Galway, St Nicholas Parochial School, Waterside, Galway. 10.30 am Waterford, Newtown, 10 am Roscrea, 1st 3rd Fridays at 8pm, last Sunday at 11am phone 0505 41394 for details. Scariff Worship Group, Raheen Wood Steiner School, Tuamgraney, Co Clare. 1st Tuesday of the month at 8pm Skibbereen Worship Group, Lisheen House, Ilen Street 11am 3rd Sunday in month.