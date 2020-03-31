Stroke victims ‘too late’ coming to hospital because of coronavirus fears, says medic

Emergency medicine consultant Fergal Hickey has expressed concern that people suffering a heart attack or a stroke are waiting too long to see medical help because of fears about coronavirus.

Dr Hickey, who is based at Sligo University Hospital, pointed out to RTÉ Radio One’s Morning Ireland that the median age of those who have died due to Covid-19 was 86.

Some people may have taken the advice on cocooning too far, he said. This measure was introduced to protect elderly people, but some are not seeking medical help when they need it.

“Some are taking it too far and they feel they are precluded from seeking help. That’s not the case.”

Dr Hickey said doctors are seeing people who have had strokes going to hospital too late for effective treatment. “They are showing up the following day.” Time is an important factor in treating heart attacks and strokes, he said.

Emergency departments continue to remain open 24 hours and day seven days week. “We’re still here to serve the public.”

All emergency departments are operating a streaming system to try to separate people who may have Covid-19 from those who do not.

“If you are having a heart attack or a stroke, that is not a thing that can be left untreated. Dial 999 or 112.”

Dr Hickey advised those who are feeling well to continue following the cocooning rules and if they have mild symptoms to stay at home. He understood that people wanted to see relatives in hospital, but stressed keeping distance was important. It would be bad enough if they died, but if they were a vector that killed others that would be dreadful. The no visiting rules are there to protect people, he said.

The peak was likely to be in a few weeks so it was vitally important to follow the restrictions.