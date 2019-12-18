Nadine Lott remembered as ‘a beautiful girl and beautiful in nature’

Nadine Lott (30), who died on Tuesday after suffering serious injuries early on Saturday morning, has been remembered in her home town as a beautiful person with a beautiful nature.

The mother of one young daughter was taken to St Vincent’s Hospital in Dublin after an alleged assault in Arklow, Co Wicklow.

Locals said Ms Lott came from a respected and popular Arklow family, and the townspeople were struggling to come to terms with her death.

Ms Lott was the eldest of four siblings. The Lott family are well-known locally for their involvement in sports in the town over many years.

She attended a local secondary school, St Mary’s College, before studying Beauty Therapy at the Blackrock Further Education Institute.

Ms Lott had travelled to Australia in her 20s where she worked in the beauty industry. More recently, it is understood that she had been working in a beauty salon in South County Dublin.

On Monday, up to 1,000 members of the local community gathered in St Mary’s Park in the centre of Arklow for a vigil to show their support for Ms Lott and her family.

Ms Lott was regularly involved in charity fashion shows in the South Wicklow area. Recently, she was among those who took to the catwalk during a fashion show held in the Woodenbridge Hotel and Lodge in Co. Wicklow in aid of the Wicklow Hospice Foundation.

Wicklow Fianna Fail TD Stephen Donnelly said: “My deepest sympathies go out to Nadine’s family and in particular her child. I can’t imagine the horror they are going through at the moment.”

Local Fianna Fail councillor Tommy Annesley said: “Nadine was a beautiful girl and beautiful in nature. The family are held in high esteem in Arklow and beyond.”

In 2008, Ms Lott was the Festival Queen during the annual Arklow Maritime Festival. On Facebook, a representative of the local lifeboat station paid tribute: “All of us at Arklow RNLI are deeply saddened at the loss of Nadine, we were lucky enough to have gotten to know Nadine when she participated and won the Maritime Queen during our Maritime Festival a few years back.

“Our deepest condolences to all of Nadine’s family and friends, RIP.”

A man has appeared before Bray District Court in connection with the alleged incident and was remanded in custody to appear at Cloverhill Court on Thursday, December 19th.